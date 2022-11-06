Horry Scale: De’Aaron Fox logo 3 overpowers Magic

A reminder on The Horry Scale: It breaks down a game-winning buzzer-beater (GWBB) in the categories of difficulty, game situation (was the team tied or behind at the time?), importance (playoff game or garden-variety night in November?) and celebration. Then we give it an overall grade on a scale of 1-5 Robert Horrys, named for the patron saint of last-second answered prayers.

* * *

GAME SITUATION: One night after the first GWBB of 2022-23, De’Aaron Fox gifted us a Spectacular second. With the Kings’ guard first banking home a game-tying shot in the final minute of regulation to force overtime, they ripped off three straight buckets to open the extra period. But as the Kings tried to Burn clock up two in the final seconds, Malik Monk was trapped in the corner, his Desperation pass intercepted by Chuma Okeke who dunked in the tying points with 6.6 to go. The inbound went to Fox, no timeout was called and he raced up court for the fateful shot.

DIFFICULTY: The Kings, who nearly went from sealing the game to heading towards a second overtime, weathered that stunning game-tying turnover without flinching. Trey Lyles coolly inbounded to Harrison Barnes, who handed off to Fox. Heading upcourt with no hesitation, Fox seemed to sense Jalen Suggs Backing up enough to account for his prodigious speed, crossed left and pulled up with a textbook two-step as he crossed midcourt. Suggs made a relatively strong contest, but the shot — fired from the biggest star on the Magic logo — dropped clean.



CELEBRATION: Fox watched it drop, turned and yelled, then rose into the air for a spinning shoulder bump with Chuma Okeke. The mob closed in and it was all smiles and shouts from there.

GRADE: The Kings, who opened the season with four Mostly competitive losses, have now rebounded to win three of the next four. Looks like the lessons from new head Coach Mike Brown are quickly sinking in, and the calm in those final moments — from the team and its standout PG — was preternatural. That Fox not only felt confident enough to make that shot, but empowered to make the call on his own, could bode well for the Kings as they attempt to end that pesky playoff drought. 3.5 Horrys.