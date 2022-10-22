Horror movies and werewolves drive local artist’s Imagination

WINONA WHITAKER, Managing Editor

MOBERLY — A love of horror movies and werewolves shared by her grandmother turned into an art show at Moberly Area Community College for Megan Brock.

Grandmother Ollie introduced Brock to the black-and-white horror movies of old Hollywood stars such as Vincent Price and Boris Karloff, said Brook during an artist’s reception at Jorgenson Fine Arts Gallery at MACC this month.

The 1980s brought a resurgence of the genre.

“She really liked werewolves, like I do,” said Brock of her grandmother. “American Werewolf in London” is one of the best werewolf movies, Brock said.

Brock and her grandmother watched “Night of the Living Dead,” the original and the remake. “My Grandma and I really liked the remake,” said Brock, because Barbara, the female lead, has a larger role.

Werewolves and women are dominant in Brock’s comic-book style drawings.

“When I was a kid, drawing was one of the things I did to entertain myself,” Brock said. Her family lived on a farm near Moberly, and the family owned a few animals. Brock and her cousin Keith, who lived next door, used to draw and tell stories to each other.

After graduating from Moberly High School, Brock went to work. “I really didn’t have a plan,” she said.

Brock found “a real job” as a lunch lady at the high school, but she didn’t want to be a lunch lady all her life.

Brock enjoyed subbing for elementary school teachers, but without a college degree, teaching options weren’t available to her.

So in 2012, Brock began classes at Moberly Area Community College.

Now the alumna is an employee—working in the MACC Library Academic Resource Center—and she’s landed her first gallery show at the Evelyn Jorgenson Fine Arts Gallery.

During 2020 when everyone was stuck at home, Brock Drew and wrote, “until I found I had a series of paintings.” She’d been to art shows and liked that artists shared their work. “I kinda want to do the same thing and share my art with everyone else.”

Brock’s parents, Brenda Brock and Bill Hontz, have been supportive of her pursuits, she said. She also credits her first and second grade teacher Miss OJ with inspiring her.

Jane Olgschlager Jaecques attended the artist’s reception at MACC and praised her former student. “Your drawings, even at that age, were so – Wow!” Jaecques said.

Although Jaecques didn’t remember it, the teacher read a werewolf book to the class, the first werewolf book Brock had heard, and Brock was hooked.

Brock often checked out “Meet the Werewolf,” part of The Eerie Series, by authors Georges McHargue and Stephen Gammell, from the school library, she said. She even wrote to Gammell and received a reply from the author.

“If it hadn’t been for Miss OJ, I never would have gotten into werewolves,” said Brock.

Jaecques said she still has a book Megan wrote and illustrated as a student, a retelling of Cinderella.

Brock has self-published a book of werewolf stories, “MacWolfen” (a movie short will be released sometime before Halloween), in addition to four other middle grade books available at Amazon and Barnes and Noble.

She’s planned another: a Cinderella comic book dedicated to Miss OJ

Brock’s artwork will be on display at the Jorgenson gallery through October. The gallery is open 7 am to 8:30 pm Monday through Thursday and 7 am to 4 pm Friday on the MACC campus, 101 College Ave. in Moberly.