Hornets Waive Alexander, Ball, Crutcher, Sneed

Charlotte’s Roster Currently Stands at 16 Players

October 15, 2022 – Charlotte Hornets President of Basketball Operations and General Manager Mitch Kupchak announced today the team has waived Ty-Shon Alexander, LiAngelo Ball, Jalen Crutcher and Xavier Sneed.

Alexander appeared in 31 games (two starts) last season for Virtus Bologna and Pallacanestro Trieste, both of the Italian Lega A, averaging 2.9 points, 1.8 rebounds and 1.2 assists in 13.3 minutes per game. He suited up in five games (0 starts) for the Hornets in the NBA2K23 Summer League, tallying 8.0 points, 2.4 rebounds, 2.0 assists and 1.6 steals in 21.8 minutes per game. Alexander grew up in Charlotte and attended Concord High School and Northside Christian Academy before transferring to Oak Hill Academy in Virginia. He originally signed with the Hornets on Oct. 15.

Ball, who originally signed with the team as a free agent on Sept. 26, appeared in 36 games (six starts) last season for the Greensboro Swarm, averaging 5.6 points (45.7 FG%, 40.2 3P%, 60.0 FT%) and 1.4 rebounds in 13.4 minutes per game. He played in three games this preseason, totaling three points, one rebound and one assist in 14 minutes.

Crutcher recorded 16.2 points, 3.2 rebounds and 6.0 assists while shooting 47.9 percent from the field and 43.6 percent from 3-point range last season in 33 games with the Swarm. He recorded 6.6 points, 4.0 rebounds and 5.0 assists per game in five contests with the Hornets in the NBA 2K23 Summer League. Originally signed as a free agent on Sept. 12, Crutcher appeared in five preseason games, tallying 10 points (4-of-11 FG, 2-of-5 3P), two rebounds and four assists in 32 total minutes.

Sneed, who signed as a free agent on Oct. 6, appeared in one preseason game, recording five minutes and one rebound. He suited up in 18 games (18 starts) for the Greensboro Swarm last season, recording 11.4 points (50.0 FG%, 39.8 3P%, 80.8 FT%), 4.4 rebounds, 1.8 assists and 1.7 steals in 27.2 minutes per game. He also played 11 games for the Salt Lake City Stars. In nine games with the Memphis Grizzlies and Utah Jazz last season, Sneed averaged 0.6 points and 0.7 rebounds in 4.3 minutes per game.