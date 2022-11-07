Hornets vs. Wizards odds, line, spread: 2022 NBA picks, Nov. 7 predictions from proven computer models

A Southeast Division battle is on tap between the Washington Wizards and the Charlotte Hornets at 7 pm ET on Monday at the Spectrum Center. Charlotte is 3-7 overall and 1-3 at home, while Washington is 4-6 overall and 2-3 on the road. The Hornets have lost each of their last four games. The Wizards, meanwhile, are 1-5 in their last six outings.

Charlotte is favored by 2.5 points in the latest Hornets vs. Wizards odds from Caesars Sportsbook, and the over/under is set at 214.5. Before Entering any Wizards vs. Hornets picks, you’ll want to see the NBA predictions from the advanced computer model at SportsLine.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every NBA game 10,000 times and has returned well over $10,000 in profit for $100 players on its top-rated NBA Picks over the past four seasons. The model enters Week 4 of the 2022-23 NBA season on a stunning 97-66 roll on all top-rated NBA Picks that dates back to last season, returning more than $2,300. Anyone following it has seen huge returns.

Now, the model has set its sights on Hornets vs. Wizards. You can head to SportsLine to see its picks. Here are several NBA betting lines for Hornets vs. Wizards:

Hornets vs. Wizards spread: Hornets -2.5

Hornets vs. Wizards over/under: 214.5 points

Hornets vs. Wizards money line: Charlotte -140, Washington +118

Hornets vs. Wizards picks: See Picks here

Featured Game | Charlotte Hornets vs. Washington Wizards

What you need to know about the Hornets

The Hornets were close but no cigar this past Saturday as they fell 98-94 to the Brooklyn Nets. The losing side was boosted by power forward PJ Washington, who had 18 points in addition to four blocks. For the season, Washington is averaging 15.6 points, 4.5 rebounds and 1.7 assists per game.

The Hornets are scoring 110 points per game this season. Defensively, Charlotte is giving up 114.4 points per contest, which ranks 19th in the NBA.

What you need to know about the Wizards

Meanwhile, the Wizards were within striking distance but couldn’t close the gap on Sunday as they fell 103-97 to the Memphis Grizzlies. Small forward Deni Avdija wasn’t much of a difference maker for Washington; Avdija finished with only four points on 2-for-12 shooting in his 26 minutes on the court.

Forward Kyle Kuzma finished with a double-double in Sunday’s loss, recording 12 points and 11 rebounds. Kuzma is averaging 16.9 points and 7.5 rebounds per game this season. He’s knocking down 33.3% of his 3-point attempts and 78.4% of his free-throws.

How to make Wizards vs. Hornets Picks

The model has simulated Hornets vs. Wizards 10,000 times and the results are in. We can tell you that the model is leaning Over, and it’s also generated a point-spread pick that is hitting in well over 50% of simulations. You can only see the pick at SportsLine.

Who wins Wizards vs. Hornets? And which side of the spread is a must-back? Visit SportsLine right now to see which side of the spread you need to jump on, all from the computer model that has crushed its NBA picks, and find out.