Hornets vs. Thunder odds, line: 2022 NBA picks, Dec. 29 predictions from proven computer models

The Oklahoma City Thunder will take on the Charlotte Hornets at 7 pm ET Thursday at Spectrum Center. Charlotte is 9-26 overall and 4-11 at home, while the Thunder are 15-19 overall and 5-11 on the road. This is the first meeting between these teams this season, but Charlotte enters on a three-game winning streak in the all-time series.

Hornets vs. Thunder spread: Hornets -1

Hornets vs. Thunder over/under: 239 points

Hornets vs. Thunder money line: Charlotte -110, Oklahoma City -110

Featured Game | Charlotte Hornets vs. Oklahoma City Thunder

What you need to know about the Hornets

The Hornets were within striking distance but couldn’t close the gap on Tuesday as they fell 110-105 to the Golden State Warriors. The top scorers for Charlotte were point guard LaMelo Ball (21 points) and shooting guard Terry Rozier (19 points). That game concluded a six-game road trip in which Charlotte went 2-4.

The Hornets now return home where they have lost five in a row. They could be shorthanded Tonight as third-leading scorer Kelly Oubre Jr. is doubtful with a hand injury. His absence could cause the Hornets to rely even more on LaMelo Ball, who is averaging a career-high of 23.5 points per game to go along with 7.5 assists and 5.5 rebounds.

What you need to know about the Thunder

Meanwhile, the stars were shining brightly for OKC in a 130-114 win over the San Antonio Spurs on Tuesday. The Thunder’s shooting guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander did his thing and had 28 points and eight assists in addition to six rebounds and four blocks.

The win was OKC’s 15th of the year, which is a mark it didn’t reach until Jan. 31 of last season, so the Thunder are over a month ahead of last year’s pace. The Ascension of Gilgeous-Alexander is a big reason why as he’s not only leading the team on offense with 31.5 PPG, but he’s also very active on defense with 1.7 steals and 1.1 blocks per night. OKC will be shorthanded in its frontcourt on Thursday with big men Aleksej Pokusevski (leg) and Jeremiah Robinson-Earl (ankle) listed as out.

