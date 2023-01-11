Hornets vs. Raptors – NBA Game Preview – January 12, 2023

Charlotte Hornets (11-31, 14th in the Eastern Conference) vs. Toronto Raptors (18-23, 11th in the Eastern Conference)

Toronto; Thursday, 7:30 pm EST

BOTTOM LINE: Terry Rozier and the Charlotte Hornets take on Pascal Siakam and the Toronto Raptors in Eastern Conference play Thursday.

The Raptors have gone 12-16 against Eastern Conference teams. Toronto is second in the NBA with 18.0 fast break points per game led by OG Anunoby averaging 4.8.

The Hornets are 5-20 in Eastern Conference play. Charlotte is the worst team in the NBA shooting 32.7% from 3-point range.

The teams meet for the second time this season. In the last meeting on Jan. 11 the Raptors won 132-120 led by 28 points from Siakam, while Rozier scored 33 points for the Hornets.

TOP PERFORMERS: Siakam is averaging 25.8 points, 8.3 rebounds and 6.5 assists for the Raptors. Fred VanVleet is averaging 17.2 points over the last 10 games for Toronto.

Rozier is scoring 21.0 points per game with 4.3 rebounds and 5.3 assists for the Hornets. LaMelo Ball is averaging 23.9 points, 5.7 rebounds and 8.9 assists over the last 10 games for Charlotte.

LAST 10 GAMES: Raptors: 5-5, averaging 113.5 points, 41.9 rebounds, 23.5 assists, 8.7 steals and 5.0 blocks per game while shooting 44.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 112.3 points per game.

Hornets: 3-7, averaging 117.0 points, 45.3 rebounds, 27.7 assists, 8.4 steals and 5.4 blocks per game while shooting 46.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 120.9 points.

INJURIES: Raptors: Otto Porter Jr.: out for season (foot).

Hornets: Kelly Oubre Jr.: out (hand), Gordon Hayward: out (hamstring).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.