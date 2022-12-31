Hornets vs. Nets: How to watch live stream, TV channel, NBA start time
Who’s Playing
Brooklyn @ Charlotte
Current Records: Brooklyn 23-12; Charlotte 10-26
What to Know
This Saturday, the Charlotte Hornets are hoping to patch up the holes in a defense that has allowed an average of 117.89 points per game. They have the luxury of staying home another game and will welcome the Brooklyn Nets at 7 pm ET Dec. 31 at Spectrum Center. The odds don’t look promising for the Hornets, but the bigger the opponent is, the harder they fall.
Charlotte beat the Oklahoma City Thunder 121-113 on Thursday. Charlotte’s point guard LaMelo Ball did his thing and shot 5-for-10 from downtown and almost finished with a triple-double on 27 points, ten rebounds, and nine dimes.
Meanwhile, Brooklyn escaped with a win on Wednesday against the Atlanta Hawks by the margin of a single free throw, 108-107. It was another big night for Brooklyn’s power forward Kevin Durant, who almost posted a triple-double on 26 points, 16 boards, and eight assists.
Charlotte is now 10-26 while the Nets sit at 23-12. The Hornets are 1-8 after winning this year, Brooklyn 15-7.
How To Watch
- When: Saturday at 7 pm ET
- Where: Spectrum Center — Charlotte, North Carolina
- TV: Bally Sports SE Charlotte
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $33.39
Odds
The Nets are a big 7.5-point favorite against the Hornets, according to the latest NBA odds.
The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 7.5-point spread, and stayed right there.
Over/Under: -112
See NBA Picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine’s advanced computer model. Get Picks now.
Series History
Charlotte have won 15 out of their last 27 games against Brooklyn.
- Dec 07, 2022 – Brooklyn 122 vs. Charlotte 116
- Nov 05, 2022 – Brooklyn 98 vs. Charlotte 94
- Mar 27, 2022 – Charlotte 119 vs. Brooklyn 110
- Mar 08, 2022 – Brooklyn 132 vs. Charlotte 121
- Oct 24, 2021 – Charlotte 111 vs. Brooklyn 95
- Apr 16, 2021 – Brooklyn 130 vs. Charlotte 115
- Apr 01, 2021 – Brooklyn 111 vs. Charlotte 89
- Dec 27, 2020 – Charlotte 106 vs. Brooklyn 104
- Feb 22, 2020 – Brooklyn 115 vs. Charlotte 86
- Dec 11, 2019 – Charlotte 113 vs. Brooklyn 108
- Dec 06, 2019 – Brooklyn 111 vs. Charlotte 104
- Nov 20, 2019 – Brooklyn 101 vs. Charlotte 91
- Mar 01, 2019 – Charlotte 123 vs. Brooklyn 112
- Feb 23, 2019 – Brooklyn 117 vs. Charlotte 115
- Dec 28, 2018 – Charlotte 100 vs. Brooklyn 87
- Dec 26, 2018 – Brooklyn 134 vs. Charlotte 132
- Mar 21, 2018 – Charlotte 111 vs. Brooklyn 105
- Mar 08, 2018 – Brooklyn 125 vs. Charlotte 111
- Feb 22, 2018 – Charlotte 111 vs. Brooklyn 96
- Feb 07, 2017 – Charlotte 111 vs. Brooklyn 107
- Jan 21, 2017 – Charlotte 112 vs. Brooklyn 105
- Dec 26, 2016 – Brooklyn 120 vs. Charlotte 118
- Nov 04, 2016 – Charlotte 99 vs. Brooklyn 95
- Apr 08, 2016 – Charlotte 113 vs. Brooklyn 99
- Mar 22, 2016 – Charlotte 105 vs. Brooklyn 100
- Feb 21, 2016 – Charlotte 104 vs. Brooklyn 96
- Nov 18, 2015 – Charlotte 116 vs. Brooklyn 111