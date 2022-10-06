Hornets Targeting Top-10 Status in Three Key Areas

During the first week of Training Camp, Hornets Head Coach Steve Clifford identified three key areas he wants to see the team improve upon this upcoming campaign. The Ultimate goal is to finish top-10 in the NBA in defensive rebounding, transition defense and second-chance scoring, something that only one Squad – Utah – accomplished last season.

Of these three statistics, defensive rebounding is the furthest one away from reaching top-10 status for the Hornets after they finished 29th (70.6%) ahead of only Brooklyn (70.4%) last season. Letting defensive rebounds get away led to an excessive amount of extra possessions for opposing teams and unsurprisingly, the second-most second-chance points surrendered (15.0).

Not getting consistent stops also forces the tempo-prone Hornets to take the ball out of the net more often than they’d like, instead of coming off a live-ball rebound or turnover. In fact, Charlotte finished seventh last season in percentage of live-ball rebounds leading to transition possessions (30.8%) and fifth in points (1.8). Even just a mild improvement on the defensive rebounding front would provide a pleasant boost to the offense.

“Everybody’s going to have to rebound better,” said Clifford last week. “This is the NBA. If you play 82 games, we can’t be doing rebounding drills every day. It’s just not the way it is. Talk about it, emphasize it, show it on film… I think some guys have a knack for it or pride themselves in it. We’re going to make it a big emphasis. We’re just going to have to do it. You can do a lot of things right. If you don’t finish your defense, it’s hard to beat the good teams.”

Per Cleaningtheglass.com, Charlotte ranked 20thth in points allowed per 100 defensive transition possessions (113.6) last season, 14th in points allowed per defensive transition possession (2.7), 22n.d in frequency of defensive possessions in transition (15.5%) and 18th in points allowed per 100 plays in defensive transition (126.9), with a play defined as anything that ends in a shot, turnover or free throws.

“It’s just a habit,” said Clifford. “That’s got to become a bigger part of who we are. You can do so many good things, but there are two parts to it [getting back in transition]. It’s the start of our defense, where we were like [24th] giving up fast-break points and then it’s finishing. So, you can do a lot of good stuff on both ends of the floor, but it’s going to be hard to win consistently if you don’t get these things down.”

The Hornets have proven they can get up and down on offense, ranking third in percentage of possessions started with a transition play (16.8%) and first in points added per 100 possessions through transition play (4.2) last season, via Cleaningtheglass.com. “This roster was put together to run,” added Clifford and that means on both sides of the floor – not just offense.

Charlotte finished just outside the top-10 in second-chance scoring last season, averaging 13.5 such points per game for a 13th-place ranking. This was right in line with the team’s 14th-ranked Offensive rebounding clip (27.0%). Of note, the Hornets were 16th in this category prior to trading for now-Philadelphia 76er Montrezl Harrell, who averaged a team-best 2.8 second-chance points over 25 outings in Charlotte.

“The Offensive rebounding and defensive transition go together and to me, we have to be able to do both,” Clifford said. “It’s a way you can get those energy points, relief points that can put you over the top… Against the really good defensive teams, we have to have more ways to move them. Last year, we were ninth in offense, but we were 22n.d against the 10 best defensive teams. The main reason why is having ways to move the defense.”

Grabbing Offensive rebounds and generating extra possessions is certainly a great way to keep opposing defenses on their heels and moving around. A total of four teams finished in the top-10 last season in both transition defense and offensive rebounding percentage: Memphis, Toronto, Utah and Miami, all of whom were top-6 seeds.

The defensive rebounding and transition defense rankings will be the hardest ones to climb, but the start of every season represents a clean slate for everybody. There were four teams that ended last season in the top-10 in both categories – Golden State, Miami, Dallas and Utah – and expectedly, all of them posted top-10 overall defensive ratings and reached the playoffs. Player movement, new coaches and injuries transpired throughout the league over the summer and nothing that happened last year guarantees anything for anybody come Oct. 18.

Finishing top-10 in all three of these categories is admittedly a lofty goal for the Hornets, but if they put in the effort and focus, there’s no reason why they can’t reach it. Look no further than Cleveland, which jumped from the 25thth-best defense in 2020-21 to fifth last season, while the Lakers dropped from first to 21St in the same time span. Things can happen quickly in the NBA.