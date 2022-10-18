Hornets Take Off For Season Opener In San Antonio

Media Availability | Coach Steve Clifford – 10/18/22

Exactly three weeks to the day from when they first opened Training Camp, the Charlotte Hornets have officially headed west to San Antonio in preparation for Wednesday night’s regular season opener against the Spurs. Like every preseason, there was a lot for the Hornets to be happy with and also plenty of things that they still need to improve upon.

“In terms of progress, really pleased,” said Hornets Head Coach Steve Clifford following Tuesday’s workout. “We’re practicing a lot better. We played a lot better in Philadelphia [last Wednesday]. I think we’ve made good improvement and the guys have had a really good attitude about it. From a missed game and practice standpoint, not what you’d hoped for, nor can you control it. I think we’ve had our whole team for just two quarters out of twenty.”

As Clifford referenced, the team was hit with an abundance of injuries and absences during the preseason, which included LaMelo Ball, Gordon Hayward, Kelly Oubre Jr., PJ Washington, Cody Martin and Dennis Smith Jr. all missing at least one preseason contest. Everybody is good to go for Wednesday night, outside of Ball, who is still sidelined with a left ankle sprain he suffered back on Oct. 10.

“I’m super excited,” said Washington. “I can’t wait to go to San Antonio to play an NBA game. I feel like it’s been a long time and everybody’s pretty much happy to go and play. The Mindset is to win, with LaMelo or without LaMelo. We still have enough to win. We’re all talented, excited and ready to go.”

Ball’s absence is undoubtedly a significant one, but nothing so overwhelming that the team can’t overcome it. Clifford stated after Monday’s practice that Terry Rozier would take over at the lead point guard spot, with Oubre, Hayward, Washington and Mason Plumlee likely rounding out the rest of the starting five.

“The players can’t wait to play,” added Clifford, who stated he also plans to utilize a 10-man rotation against the Spurs. “As a coach, you just want to see where we’re at. These first couple games are always a crapshoot. They’re early, but it’s where the whole process starts. Play a game and win or lose, have the right attitude the next day. You have to be able to win and make progress and lose and make progress. That’s what the good teams do.”

Guard James Bouknight was also made available to the media on Tuesday afternoon for the first time since his involvement in an incident off the court this weekend.

“I just want to apologize for being a distraction before the start of the season for my teammates and what we’ve got going on,” he said. “Of course, it’s disappointing, but I’m just trying to learn from it, stay strong, move on and continue to grow. Cliff has been there for me every step of the way since he got here. Having a Coach that really believes in you and is invested in helping make you better means everything to me. I’m excited to get the season started and get playing. I’m going to be ready when my number is called.”