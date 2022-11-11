Hornets Suffer Heart-Breaking Overtime Defeat In Miami

Hornets Highlights vs Heat – 11/10/22

Charlotte Overcomes 15-PT Deficit, But Late Travel Violation Proves To Be Costly

The Charlotte Hornets have now dropped seven consecutive games and none of the previous six defeats were as big a gut punch as Thursday night’s 117-112 overtime road loss to the Miami Heat down in South Beach.

Kelly Oubre Jr. established new season highs in both points (29) and 3-pointers (7) for Charlotte in the loss, with Terry Rozier (22 points) also crossing the 20-point threshold. Mason Plumlee double-doubled for the fourth time in seven games, finishing with 13 points on 4-of-4 shooting, a season-high 15 rebounds and five assists.

Charlotte whittled a 15-point third-quarter Miami lead down to just three with 3:44 remaining in the frame, but the Heat responded with an 11-2 run to close the quarter and rebuild an 85-73 advantage. The Hornets quickly gained control in the fourth though, using a 25-8 opening stretch to make this a back-and-forth battle that eventually made its way to overtime.

Later in the extra frame with Miami leading 113-112, Jimmy Butler settled for a fadeaway jumper with 17 seconds left, leading into a Rozier defensive rebound and a Charlotte timeout. On the ensuing possession, the Hornets had the ball inbounds for a moment or two before Oubre was whistled for a somewhat innocuous trip, giving the ball back to the Heat. Gabe Vincent hit two free throws and a missed 3-point rebuttal from Rozier ended the game.

“The fourth quarter has been a struggle for us,” said Hornets Head Coach Steve Clifford afterwards. “[We won it] 31-19. We were good at both ends of the floor and the guys did a good job. That’s something we can build on. I think this says everything about our team. Miami was rested, they’re playing very well in their home arena. Our guys played a really, really good game. We get a couple breaks, things go our way a little bit differently in overtime, it would have been a really good win, but it says everything about the character of our team.”

While the Hornets certainly had a handful of chances to perhaps swing this one the other way at the end of the fourth and overtime, eight missed free throws and 21 turnovers leading to 30 Miami points certainly played a significant factor in the loss.

Added Clifford, “That’s one of [Miami’s] big strengths They’ve been doing it all year. They’re quick, very aggressive with their hands. They’re good in the passing lanes. It’s something we’ll have to do better with on Saturday.”

As for the Heat, Butler paved the way with a season-high 35 points on 11-of-19 shooting, while also going 13-of-15 from the Charity stripe. Bam Adebayo double-doubled with 18 points on only 6-of-15 shooting and 14 rebounds for a Miami Squad that went just 10-of-36 from deep (27.8%), after starting the night 6-of-13.

Following a day off, the Hornets will be looking for Redemption when they take on the Miami Heat once again on Saturday, Nov. 12 beginning at 8 PM ET. Catch all the action on Bally Sports Southeast and WFNZ FM 92.7.