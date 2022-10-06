Hornets Sign Xavier Sneed | NBA.com

Charlotte Agrees to Terms with Free Agent Forward

October 6, 2022 – The Charlotte Hornets President of Basketball Operations and General Manager Mitch Kupchak announced today that the team has signed free agent forward Xavier Sneed. Per team policy, terms of the deal were not disclosed.

Sneed appeared in 18 games (18 starts) for the Greensboro Swarm last season, recording 11.4 points (50.0 FG%, 39.8 3P%, 80.8 FT%), 4.4 rebounds, 1.8 assists and 1.7 steals in 27.2 minutes per game. He also played 11 games for the Salt Lake City Stars. In nine games with the Memphis Grizzlies and Utah Jazz last season, Sneed averaged 0.6 points and 0.7 rebounds in 4.3 minutes per game.

In 2020-21, Sneed appeared in 13 games (10 starts) for the Swarm, posting 8.1 points (36.0 FG%, 27.9 3P%, 87.5 FT%), 4.0 rebounds, 1.9 assists and 1.9 steals in 23.3 minutes per game.

Prior to turning pro, Sneed starred for four seasons (2016-20) at Kansas State where he appeared in 137 games (104 starts) and averaged 10.7 points, 4.5 rebounds, 1.5 assists and 1.4 steals in 28.1 minutes per game. Sneed finished his career with the fourth-most 3-pointers in school history (216) and earned All-Big 12 Honorable Mention Nods in his final two collegiate seasons.