Hornets Sign Ty-Shon Alexander | NBA.com

Charlotte Agrees to Terms with Free Agent Guard

The Charlotte Hornets President of Basketball Operations and General Manager Mitch Kupchak announced today that the team has signed free agent guard Ty-Shon Alexander. Per team policy, terms of the deal were not disclosed.

Alexander (6-3, 195) appeared in 31 games (two starts) last season for Virtus Bologna and Pallacanestro Trieste, both of the Italian Lega A, averaging 2.9 points, 1.8 rebounds and 1.2 assists in 13.3 minutes per game. He suited up in five games (0 starts) for the Hornets in the NBA2K23 Summer League, tallying 8.0 points, 2.4 rebounds, 2.0 assists and 1.6 steals in 21.8 minutes per game.

In 15 games with the Phoenix Suns in 2020-21, Alexander totaled nine points, 10 rebounds and six assists in 48 minutes. He appeared in one playoff game during Phoenix’s run to the NBA Finals, scoring two points in his postseason debut. Alexander also spent 15 games (0 starts) with the Cleveland Charge in 2020-21, notching 9.3 points, 2.9 rebounds and 1.9 assists in 23.7 minutes per contest.

Alexander starred for three seasons (2017-20) at Creighton, logging 98 games (66 starts) and recording 12.7 points (41.8 FG%, 37.2 3P%, 81.3 FT%), 3.7 rebounds and 2.3 assists in 28.2 minutes per game for his career. He earned All-Big East First Team honors as a junior in 2019-20 after averaging 16.9 points, 5.0 rebounds, 2.3 assists and 1.3 steals in 34.7 minutes per game, leading the Bluejays to a Big East title and a No. 7 ranking in the final AP poll.

Alexander grew up in Charlotte and attended Concord High School and Northside Christian Academy before transferring to Oak Hill Academy in Virginia.