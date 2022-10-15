Hornets Sign Theo Maledon To Two-Way Contract

Charlotte Agrees to Terms with Third-Year Guard

The Charlotte Hornets President of Basketball Operations and General Manager Mitch Kupchak announced today that the team has signed free agent guard Theo Maledon to a two-way contract.

Maledon (6-4, 175) logged 116 Appearances (56 starts) in two seasons with the Oklahoma City Thunder, averaging 8.8 points (37.1 FG%, 32.2 3P%, 76.6 FT%), 2.9 rebounds and 2.9 assists in 23.2 minutes per game.

As a Rookie in 2020-21, Maledon posted 10.1 points, 3.2 rebounds and 3.5 assists in 27.4 minutes per game across 65 contests (49 starts). He recorded 7.1 points, 2.6 rebounds and 2.2 assists in 51 games (seven starts) last season. Maledon also suited up in 14 games (14 starts) for the Oklahoma City Blue last year, notching 17.7 points (49.7 FG%, 37.7 3P%, 75.9 FT%), 5.8 rebounds, 5.3 assists and 1.6 steals in 32.2 minutes per game.

A native of Rouen, France, Maledon was originally selected by the Philadelphia 76ers in the second round (34th overall) of the 2020 NBA Draft. Prior to the NBA, he played five professional seasons (2015-20) in France, totaling 200 Appearances (125 starts) and averaging 8.6 points (42.5 FG%, 36.0 3P%, 79.4 FT%), 2.4 rebounds and 2.9 assists in 20.7 minutes per game across all competitions.

In 2019-20, his final Overseas season, Maledon played 46 games (23 starts) for ASVEL Basket of the Jeep Elite league, France’s top division, and posted 7.3 points, 1.9 rebounds and 2.7 assists in 17.3 minutes per game.