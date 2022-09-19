Hornets Sign Former Gator Anthony Duruji

CHARLOTTE, NC – OCTOBER 17: A detailed view of the original logo of the Charlotte Hornets on display on the court ahead of opening night against the Milwaukee Bucks at Spectrum Center on October 17, 2018 in Charlotte, North Carolina. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Streeter Lecka/Getty Images)

Every year in the dog days of summer, teams are signing players to fill out training camp rosters and prepare for the 2022-23 season. Amidst those signings the Charlotte Hornets took a chance on one former member of Florida basketball, Anthony Durujiwith an Exhibit 10 contract.

Florida basketball: Anthony Duruji signs

Anthony Duruji played 2 seasons in Gainesville averaging 7.4 points, 4.3 rebounds, and 0.9 assists. Duruji’s value to the team was proven as the former CUSA All-Freshman was one of the best rebounders and defenders on the 2021-22 Gator squad. In his final season under Coach Michael White, Duruji started 28 of his 30 games played.

Following his final season in the NCAA, Duruji declared for the NBA draft and went undrafted leaving him as an unrestricted free agent. Anthony did however play two games in the NBA 2K23 Summer League for the Atlanta Hawks. In those two games Duruji posted 3 points and 2.5 rebounds while shooting 67% from the field in just 13 minutes of play. In those games, Duruji even managed to tally 1 block and steal per game showing off his defensive capabilities.

Unfortunately the Hawks never picked up on Duruji and he was left a free agent. In a stroke of luck, the Charlotte Hornets have extended him an Exhibit 10 contract to join the team in training camp. This contract does not guarantee him a regular season roster spot and gives him a financial incentive to play for the G-League affiliate, Greensboro Swarm, if he is waived by the team.

Hopefully, Duruji can showcase his length and impress the coaching staff with his rebounding, defense, and outside shooting potential to land a spot playing in Greensboro. We at Hail Florida Hail wish Duruji the best of luck at camp as he represents the Florida Gators basketball program!