Hornets match NBA record with 51 first-quarter points vs. Bucks

MILWAUKEE — Terry Rozier scored a season-high 39 points and the Charlotte Hornets matched an NBA record with 51 in the first quarter of a 138-109 rout of the Milwaukee Bucks on Friday night.

Charlotte’s 51-point outburst tied the NBA mark for a first quarter set by the Golden State Warriors against the Denver Nuggets in 2019. It also was a franchise record for most points in any period.

The Hornets became just the third team in the shot-clock era to score 50 first-quarter points in a road game: the Warriors did so against Denver, and the Syracuse Nationals scored 50 at the San Francisco Warriors on Dec. 16, 1962.

Milwaukee star Giannis Antetokounmpo, who entered third in the league in scoring at 32.7 points per game, had a season-low nine in 22 minutes. They shot 2-of-7 from the field and 5-for-11 at the foul line. Antetokounmpo’s previous low this season was 16 points on two occasions.

Bobby Portis had 19 points and 12 rebounds in his sixth consecutive double-double for the Bucks, who have lost six of nine.

LaMelo Ball added 24 points and PJ Washington had 23 for the Hornets, whose 10-29 record entering the game was tied for worst in the NBA.

Charlotte led 51-28 after the first quarter and pushed the lead to 84-60 at halftime, hitting 14 of 30 3-pointers. The 84 points were the second-most in any half in franchise history, trailing only 87 by the Hornets in the second half last season during a 156-128 win at Indiana.

Rozier had 25 points in the first half on 10-of-17 shooting, including 5 of 11 from deep, and Ball was 6-of-9 on 3-pointers en route to 19 points before the break.

Charlotte led 112-87 Entering the fourth quarter.

The Hornets, whose biggest lead of the first quarter was 45-17, hit 20 of 29 shots in the opening period for 69%, including 7 of 14 beyond the arc.

