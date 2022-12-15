Hornets’ LaMelo Ball (ankle) active vs. Pistons
The Charlotte Hornets will have point guard LaMelo Ball back in the lineup Tonight against the Detroit Pistons (7 ET, NBA League Pass) for the first time in almost a month.
Ball missed the Hornets’ first 13 games as he recovered from a left ankle sprain he suffered in the preseason. He appeared in games against the Miami Heat (on Nov. 12) and Orlando Magic (Nov. 14) before reinjuring the same ankle in a 125-113 loss to the Indiana Pacers (Nov. 16).
The Hornets went 1-2 in those games Ball played.
INJURY REPORT vs. DET
LaMelo Ball is active and available.
Gordon Hayward (L Shoulder – Scapula Fracture) is out.
Cody Martin (L Knee Procedure) is out.
Dennis Smith Jr (L Ankle Sprain) is out.
Mark Williams (L Ankle Sprain) is out.
Presented by @NovantHealth pic.twitter.com/JxWfbciGQ5
— Charlotte Hornets (@hornets) December 14, 2022
He reinjured it when he stepped on a fan’s foot with 1:34 left in the game as he was trying to save the ball from going out of bounds.
An All-Star last season and the Kia Rookie of the Year Winner in 2020-21, Ball is averaging 19.3 points, 3.7 rebounds and 7.0 assists through three appearances this season.
Charlotte (7-20) and Detroit (7-22) are the two worst teams in the Eastern Conference and the Hornets have lost five straight and have gone 3-8 while Ball was out for this extended absence.
Information from The Associated Press was used in this report.