Hornets Lack Energy, Get ‘Outworked’ In Lopsided Loss To Memphis

Hornets Highlights vs Grizzlies – 11/04/22

Reserves Bouknight, McGowens Play Well, But Charlotte’s Defense and Rebounding Falter

Now missing three starters because of injury, the Charlotte Hornets were expected to have some hiccups here and there heading into Friday night’s outing in Memphis. A self-admitted lack of energy combined with all-around poor play made those absences largely inconsequential though, resulting in a 130-99 blowout loss to the Hometown Grizzlies.

Memphis sprung out of the gates on fire, taking advantage of Charlotte’s early lack of urgency and disorganization on both ends to build a 41-24 lead after the opening frame. The Hornets made up some ground in the second quarter thanks to some fast-break scoring, but couldn’t contain the Grizzlies on the glass or from behind the arc and entered Halftime down by 24. They ended up trailing by as many as 44 in the second half and never posed any Threat whatever the rest of the way.

“We got drilled on all the stuff we worked on this morning,” said Hornets Head Coach Steve Clifford afterwards. “We didn’t have a readiness to play. We got outworked, outcompeted tonight. That’s not okay. We were prepared to play this game. Guys have to find a way to get ready to play. We’re in a tough part of the schedule. That’s what the NBA is all about.”

Kelly Oubre Jr. led the visitors with 17 points on 5-of-12 shooting, while James Bouknight (14 points), Bryce McGowens (career-high 12 points) and JT Thor (career-high 11 points) all scored in double figures. off the bench. As a team, Charlotte connected on a season-low-tying 38.4% of its field-goal attempts and hit only 8-of-27 shots from downtown (29.6%).

Dillon Brooks scored a game-high 23 points and drilled 6-of-7 3-point attempts to lead Memphis to its sixth win in seven meetings with Charlotte. And Morant double-doubled with 12 points on just 4-of-12 shooting and 11 assists, as did Steven Adams, who totaled a staggering 13 points and a season-high 19 rebounds – 11 of which were of the Offensive variety – in just 22 minutes. Adams’ production helped Memphis win the rebounding battle by a decisive 60-41 margin.

Prior to the game, Clifford was asked about the injury statuses of LaMelo Ball, Terry Rozier, Cody Martin and Gordon Hayward. Fortunately, it sounds like help is very much on the way, but the Hornets need to have a far better approach than they did in this Fiasco or it won’t matter who is available to play.

“Terry did a lot more today,” said Clifford. “I think in the next few days, we’ll have a chance to get him back, LaMelo and Cody back. I don’t know when. They’re able to do a little bit of contact now. They’re participating in everything, really, with shootaround. They’re farther along than they were even three or four days ago. It’s just a question of just making sure they’re ready. We don’t want to go through this again.”

The Hornets will try to finish off their back-to-back on a winning note when they host the Brooklyn Nets on Saturday, Nov. 5 beginning at 7 PM ET. Follow all the action on Bally Sports Southeast and WFNZ FM 92.7.