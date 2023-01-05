Hornets Give Update On Injured All-Star Ahead Of Wednesday’s Game Against Grizzlies

Taking on the Memphis Grizzlies Wednesday night, the Charlotte Hornets are slightly short-handed, as they are playing without All-Star forward Gordon Hayward.

Playing against the Los Angeles Lakers on Monday, Hayward left the game during the fourth quarter due to left hamstring soreness and he did not return, finishing with 8 points and 3 assists in about 26 minutes.

Ahead of Wednesday’s game against Memphis, Hayward was listed as doubtful to play and about an hour before tip-off, the Hornets said that he would not be playing due to left hamstring soreness.

Charlotte Hornets PR: “UPDATE: @hornets guard Cody Martin has been activated and will be available to play Tonight vs. MEM. Hayward has been downgraded to out.”

As of right now, Charlotte is calling Hayward’s injury “left hamstring soreness,” which is definitely good news given that this is not a strain or anything more severe.

One is safe to assume that Gordon Hayward is just “day-to-day” right now with this hamstring injury and is being held out due to precaution and the team not wanting him to suffer yet another setback.

In 21 games this season, Hayward has averaged 13.7 points, 4.7 rebounds and 3.9 assists per game while shooting 42.3 percent from the floor. He has struggled shooting from deep, as Hayward has only shot 30.0 percent from three-point range this season, which would be the lowest three-point shooting percentage of his now 13-year career.

Taking on the Grizzlies, the Hornets find themselves 10-28 and tied for the least amount of wins in the entire NBA.

It will be interesting to see how this team approaches the rest of the season and what the future holds for them given that they will most likely miss the Playoffs for the seventh consecutive season.

