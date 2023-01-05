Hornets Give Update On Injured All-Star Ahead Of Wednesday’s Game Against Grizzlies

Taking on the Memphis Grizzlies Wednesday night, the Charlotte Hornets are slightly short-handed, as they are playing without All-Star forward Gordon Hayward.

Playing against the Los Angeles Lakers on Monday, Hayward left the game during the fourth quarter due to left hamstring soreness and he did not return, finishing with 8 points and 3 assists in about 26 minutes.

Ahead of Wednesday’s game against Memphis, Hayward was listed as doubtful to play and about an hour before tip-off, the Hornets said that he would not be playing due to left hamstring soreness.

