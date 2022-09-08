Hornets Get By Lions With Late Goal

Next Game: at UC Davis 9/11/2022 | 11:00 A.M Sept. 11 (Sun) / 11:00 AM at UC Davis History

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Marco Byers-Mora opened his Collegiate scoring account, but the LMU men’s soccer team fell to Sacramento State 2-1 on Thursday morning in Sacramento, Calif.

The Hornets scored in the first half before Byers-Mora used a sublime finish to equalize for the Lions. Stefan Reuter played a low cross into the box off the corner that was parried away by the Hornet keeper. Dylan Shockey headed the ball back into the danger area and. Byers-Mora volleyed it into the top left corner to tie things up.

The Lions had chances in the second half, recording 10 shots.

Noel Caliskan had a chance to notch his third goal of the season coming from a free kick in the 74 th minute, but the Hornets keeper made an incredible diving save to deny him a Glorious goal.

The Hornets took the lead from a corner in the 82ndn.d minute.

Two more chances came for the Lions. Byers-Mora was knocking on the door after Adam Davie slid an inviting pass across the box but the shot went wide left. Caliskan also had another long-range opportunity denied by the keep after he fired a curling shot that was punched away by the Hornets keeper.

The Lions look to get back in the win column on Sunday, Sept. 11 when they play at UC Davis at 11 am (PT). The match will be broadcast on ESPN+ and live stats will be provided on LMULions.com.