Hornets Force OT With Late Flurry, Then Fall In Double OT To Cleveland

Hornets Highlights vs. Cavaliers – 11/18/22

Oubre, Rozier, Washington Combine For 90 PTS; Cleveland Rebound in OT Costs Hornets

Following a stunning late fourth-quarter surge to force overtime, the Charlotte Hornets were moments away from pulling off one of their most unlikely victories in franchise history. But an unfortunate bounce in the closing seconds of overtime gave the Cleveland Cavaliers enough life to thwart the comeback attempt and send the Hornets to a 132-122 double-overtime loss.

Kelly Oubre Jr. (34 points) and Terry Rozier (28 points) each recorded new season highs in scoring in the loss, with both also draining five 3-pointers in the process. PJ Washington tallied 28 points and a season-high 10 rebounds for his first double-double of the campaign, which additionally marks the second time this year he’s recorded consecutive 25-point showings.

Ahead for almost the entire night, Cleveland drained a pair of free throws to go ahead by 10 with 52 seconds left in regulation. Charlotte then proceeded to shock the Cavaliers by Canning 3-pointers on four of its next five possessions – the final one a corner fadeaway from Rozier with one second remaining – to unexpectedly send the game to overtime.

Later with about 15 seconds to go in the extra frame, Donovan Mitchell attempted a game-tying 3-pointer that barely grazed the front of the rim and fell right into the hands of teammate Evan Mobley. They quickly kicked it out to Darius Garland, who drained the game-tying shot from behind the arc. After Rozier missed a chance to end it at the other end, Oubre led off double overtime with a steal and a slam, but Cleveland responded with a game-ending 12-0 run.

“The big play was we were up three, got a stop and the ball just kind of stuck there, so to be honest, we got a little bit unlucky,” said Hornets Head Coach Steve Clifford afterwards. “I thought our guys did a great job after the first quarter. Fourth quarter, our offense has been a problem. Tonight, it was terrific. We played hard tonight. It was great to have Gordon back and we did a lot of good things. You have to be able to handle disappointment, frustration and success and move on. There’s a lot to learn from tonight.”

Nick Richards notched his third NBA double-double by putting up 13 points and a career-high 14 rebounds off the bench. As Clifford mentioned, Gordon Hayward returned from an eight-game absence to finish with 13 points on 5-of-14 shooting, six rebounds and a season-high-tying seven assists.

As for the victors, the All-Star Garland racked up a game-high 41 points on 16-of-26 shooting, marking his second 40-point performance in three games. Mitchell added 34 points, while the big men Mobley (21 points and game-high 18 rebounds) and Jarrett Allen (20 points and 12 rebounds) each recorded double-doubles to help Cleveland snap a five-game losing streak.

Charlotte has certainly dealt with (probably more than) its fair share of injuries, missed opportunities and bad luck at the end of close games so far this season. Sometimes, all it takes is one 50-50 play going the other way to completely flip the outcome of a game. Even though it comes at a painful price, if the effort shown in this defeat becomes consistent, it won’t be long before the Hornets start finding themselves on the winning side of these neck-and-neck battles.

The Hornets will now close out their short two-game trip by taking on the Washington Wizards on Sunday, Nov. 20 beginning at 6 PM ET. Follow all the action on Bally Sports Southeast and WFNZ FM 92.7.