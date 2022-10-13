Hornets Fall To 76ers In Preseason Finale

Gordon Hayward Highlights vs. Philadelphia 76ers – 10/12/22

Hayward Looks Sharp in 2n.d Exhibition Appearance, Martin and Oubre Return from Injury

Much like their game against Washington two days ago, the Charlotte Hornets compiled three mostly solid quarters of basketball and made some more strides forward in a 99-94 preseason finale road loss to the Philadelphia 76ers on Wednesday night.

Gordon Hayward led Charlotte with a team-high 16 points on 6-of-10 shooting, seven rebounds, two assists and three blocks across 24 minutes in his second preseason appearance of the campaign. Both Cody Martin and Kelly Oubre Jr. also saw limited action coming back from injury, finishing with eight and two points, respectively, in 12 minutes apiece.

“I felt pretty good tonight,” said Hayward. “I felt like I was finding myself in better positions with my rhythm and timing. It’s a building block, one to build on. I’m ready to get this thing going now. We have a lot to figure out, but I felt like we played better basketball today. So, we have a week here to get ready [for the regular season opener].”

Charlotte closed the second quarter with a 9-2 spurt to take a 56-48 lead into the break. Philadelphia then held the Hornets to just 12 third-quarter points to retake a two-point advantage by the start of the fourth, then won the closing frame, 29-26, thanks in large part to a late 12-2 run.

“We made good strides in these last four days here,” said Hornets Head Coach Steve Clifford afterwards. “Tonight, was for probably say 30 minutes, by far the best we’ve played and we did a lot of good things on both sides of the ball. There are things to build on and also things to learn from. We need to use [these next] four [practices] in the best manner that we can.”

Terry Rozier added 12 points and James Bouknight scored a preseason-high 11 points to also finish in double figures. Overall, Charlotte shot 48% from the field – 27% from 3-point range (7-of-26) – but committed 24 turnovers leading to 19 points the other way.

Joel Embiid (19), James Harden (17) and former-Hornet Montrezl Harrell (14) all had at least 10 points for the victorious 76ers, who ended the preseason with a perfect 4-0 record. Philadelphia shot a bit worse than the Hornets (39%) and had half as many turnovers (12), as well.

Coming up next for the Hornets will be their regular season opener on the road against the San Antonio Spurs on Wednesday, Oct. 19 beginning at 8 PM ET.