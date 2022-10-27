Hornets Come Up Just Short In Overtime Loss To Knicks

Hornets Highlights vs Knicks – 10/26/22

Smith Posts Double-Double, But Charlotte Struggles Again at Start and Defensively

The phrase ‘it’s a game of inches’ gets rightfully tossed around a lot in the world of sports. For the Charlotte Hornets on Wednesday night at Madison Square Garden, their 134-131 overtime loss to the New York Knicks literally came down to a single inch or two in the closing seconds.

Gordon Hayward led seven Charlotte players in double figures with a team-high 21 points, nine rebounds and four assists in the loss. And rising to the occasion again in a depleted backcourt was Dennis Smith Jr., who tallied 14 points, 11 assists and two steals for his 10th career double-double and first since March 3, 2021 in Toronto.

Charlotte played within an arm’s length of the Knicks for much of the second half, before finally pulling ahead by one following a Mason Plumlee dunk at the 3:57 mark of the fourth. This jam was part of a 9-2 run, but the Knicks retaliated with a 5-0 stretch to tie the game again at 120-120 with roughly 90 seconds left in regulation. Both sides each hit one more bucket in regulation, sending things to overtime.

Late in the extra frame, Julius Randle dropped in a tough running layup to extend the Knicks’ lead to 132-129 with 19 seconds to go. After a pair of missed attempts leading to team Offensive rebounds at the other end, Smith found PJ Washington for a wide-open 3-pointer just behind the left break. Washington appeared to cash the game-tying shot, but it was quickly ruled a two as his foot just barely grazed the 3-point line even after review. RJ Barrett hit two free throws to retake the three-point lead and the Hornets couldn’t attempt a rebuttal.

“We fought hard,” said Hornets Head Coach Steve Clifford following the loss. “We should be disappointed. We were up five with like 2:20 left. We made two mistakes in big possessions and that’s where you have to be at your best. We’re certainly disappointed. It’s early in the year and no matter what, you have to learn from things.”

Washington, Kelly Oubre and Jalen McDaniels all scored 17 points, while Théo Maledon (15 points) and James Bouknight (13 points) were also in double figures off the bench. Offense wasn’t really a problem for the Hornets – they shot 50% from the field and 42% from 3-point range in this one.

Newcomer Jalen Brunson was magnificent for the Knicks, finishing with 27 points on 10-of-15 shooting, seven rebounds and a career-high 13 assists. Barrett (22 points) cracked the 20-point barrier as well, and Randle added another 17 to help move the Knicks to 3-1 on the season.

One of the most glaring issues for Charlotte in this one was its interior defense, as the Knicks finished with 74 points in the paint on 62% shooting. The game certainly came down to a few plays here and there, but overall, the Hornets got off to another sluggish start and didn’t defend well enough over the course of the entire game to put themselves in a better position at the end.

Said Hayward, “We had our chances. They made shots and we weren’t there at the end. We got to be better defensively. I feel like we didn’t get as many stops as we should have. Hopefully we can learn from it, pick ourselves up and get ready for the next one.”

The Hornets will now close out their two-game road trip against the Orlando Magic on Friday, Oct. 28 starting at 7 PM ET. Follow all the action on Bally Sports Southeast and WFNZ FM 92.7.