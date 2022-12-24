Hornets, Bridges Advance Contract Talks Amid NBA Probe, Per Report

Discussions between Miles Bridges and the Hornets on a new contract have reportedly progressed, according to ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski.

Bridges, a restricted free agent, is still reportedly being investigated by the NBA for the domestic violence case that occurred during the offseason. According to Wojnarowski, if Bridges and the Hornets can reach a deal quickly, they can begin any potential suspension sooner.

The length of any suspension is still unknown, if that is the punishment he is dealing with.

In November, Bridges avoided jail time after he pleaded no contest to the felony domestic violence charge and received three years of probation as part of the agreement with prosecutors. Bridges reportedly assaulted his former girlfriend in front of their two children in May. In June, Los Angeles police arrested Bridges, and he was released on $130,000 bond.

In July, Los Angeles County District Attorney George Gascon Filed three felony charges—one count of injuring a child’s parent and two counts of abuse under circumstances or conditions likely to cause great bodily injury or death—against Bridges, who originally pleaded not guilty to all three.

After appearing in court last month, Bridges pleaded no contest to the charge of injuring a child’s parent, and the other two charges were dropped as part of the deal. Bridges’s three-year probation will require him to attend 52 weeks of domestic violence counseling and 52 weeks of parenting classes, serve 100 hours of community service and pass Weekly drug testing that allows the use of marijuana only if there is a doctor’s prescription.

In addition, per ESPN, Bridges will not be permitted to own any guns, ammunition or dangerous weapons. He will also be required to pay $300 restitution and a $500 domestic violence fine and Abide by the agreement of a 10-year protective order, requiring Bridges to refrain from having contact with the woman and staying at least 100 yards away from her.

If the Hornets and Bridges fail to agree to terms, he will remain a restricted free agent in summer 2023 for teams looking to add a wing to their roster.

Bridges was a first-round draft pick by the Hornets in 2018 and spent his first four seasons with Charlotte. The forward and his representatives have continued to discuss a plan with the franchise for the young player to work with domestic violence groups and community groups in Charlotte, according to ESPN.