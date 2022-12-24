Hornets, Bridges Advance Contract Talks Amid NBA Probe, Per Report

Discussions between Miles Bridges and the Hornets on a new contract have reportedly progressed, according to ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski.

Bridges, a restricted free agent, is still reportedly being investigated by the NBA for the domestic violence case that occurred during the offseason. According to Wojnarowski, if Bridges and the Hornets can reach a deal quickly, they can begin any potential suspension sooner.

The length of any suspension is still unknown, if that is the punishment he is dealing with.

In November, Bridges avoided jail time after he pleaded no contest to the felony domestic violence charge and received three years of probation as part of the agreement with prosecutors. Bridges reportedly assaulted his former girlfriend in front of their two children in May. In June, Los Angeles police arrested Bridges, and he was released on $130,000 bond.

.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button