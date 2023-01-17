Hornets announcer loses it as Duke basketball product scores 50

Jayson Tatum is only 24 years old. As of his 51 points in the Boston Celtics’ 130-118 win at the Charlotte Hornets on Monday, the former Duke basketball one-and-done has already posted five 50-point outings in regular-season games since going No. 3 overall at the 2017 NBA Draft.

RELATED: Ranking all 26 Duke one-and-dones in history

His fifth broke a tie with Legend Larry Bird for the most in franchise history (no other Celtics player in history has tallied more than one regular-season 50-point performance).

