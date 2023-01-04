Hornet soccer win opening game against Madisonville

Jan. 4—MADISONVILLE — Despite a slow start after a two-week break, Huntsville soccer was able to grab their first win over the season.

The Hornets scored two goals in the second half to take a 2-0 win over the Mustangs.

“In the second half, we had a chance to collect ourselves and get our feet under us,” Huntsville head Coach Robert Taylor said. “The penalty kick was big for us. That was the result of good ball movement.”

Huntsville’s first goal of the season came in the second half after the penalty kick. Senior Michel Soyege was dribbling the ball down the pitch and was able to draw a foul call giving the Hornets a penalty kick.

Junior Jose Martinez would then send it through the post for the score and a 1-0 lead with 20 minutes left in the game.

“Obviously, after giving our kids a two-week break you know you will be a little rusty,” Taylor said. “We didn’t start the game great but the fact that we were able to come together as the game went on is positive.”

The Hornets’ next goal was scored by junior Michael Gonzalez finishing Huntsville’s 2-0 win over Madisonville.

Huntsville’s shutout was also due in part to its junior goalkeeper Isauro Zuniga as he didn’t allow a goal in his debut as the varsity goalkeeper.

But now the Hornets have more to look forward to as their season is now officially underway.

Huntsville will begin its Georgetown Tournament where they will play at least three games in a round-robin type tournament.

“Ideally, we’d like to see some of the defensive principles we discussed,” Taylor said. “We would like to see them sharpen up and work on their spacing and when they are where to move. Going forward when we have opportunities to have the ball can we make our decision-making more consistent. That was something I saw against Madisonville and it’s going to be something really important for us to do.”

The Hornets will kick off in the Georgetown on Thursday before wrapping up the event on Saturday.

