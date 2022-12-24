Hornet soccer Returns in the new year

December 24—HUNTSVILLE — With the temperature dropping, high school soccer season is upon us.

The Huntsville boys’ team is gearing up for the season as they have already played in some scrimmages and saw positive results.

But like most of Huntsville’s team, they have a young team that is going to need players without a whole lot of experience.

“We know we are going to have a very young, as far as experienced group,” Huntsville head Coach Robert Taylor said. “We have a fair number of Seniors and some of those guys have played a fair bit for us and some not at all. All that considered, from the first scrimmages to the last, we are moving in the right direction.”

The Hornets soccer team will look to some key players to lead this team this season. The Hornets will look to their Captain Rafael Flores and Estevan Santibanez, both at center backs to play a key role on the defensive front.

Both members played a pivotal role for the Hornets last season as Flores played in 20 games and Santibanez played in 13.

“Those two playing in the back will be kind of important,” Taylor said. “Going forward we have a guy like Nicandro Varela that is going to play some wide spaces and play five or six different positions. He’s a guy that I think is going to create some positive individual moments for us.”

Huntsville will also look to replace their goalkeeper after losing last years to graduation. The Hornets will look for junior Isauro Zuniga to fill that role as he has already done so this year.

“He’s just one of those guys that seems to get better and better,” Taylor said. “He makes saves, there’s no other way to say it, he keeps the ball from going into the back of the net.”

After three scrimmages, the team already felt what they could do.

On the goal-scoring end, Huntsville will look toward junior Jose M Martinez.

Martinez played on the varsity roster last year and scored two goals in his time on the pitch.

“Physically he is going to give people a lot to handle,” Taylor said. “Once we get him to balance out, we just need to get him more of a feeling of putting the ball in the back of the net. He’s going to give us the opportunity to play in a variety of ways.”

While the Hornets have eight Returners back on their roster, they will still need help from some underclassmen who will need to step up.

The biggest thing will be the speed difference in the game as they will be facing varsity players now.

“Our Returners are always a little bit more aware of the speed difference,” Taylor said. “That’s always the biggest thing for our guys coming up to varsity. How quickly you have to make choices and execute their skills. Between that and organizationally, they already have an idea of ​​what it feels like as a group. It’s been nice that we haven’t had to go and teach every detail of that stuff.”

With three scrimmages down, the Hornets have already seen improvements from their first scrimmage against A&M Consolidated. Huntsville dropped the match 4-1 but it proved to be a learning curve for them.

One thing the Hornets will need to rely on this season will be their defense. Huntsville has the size and the athletes but will need to play together to get wins.

“For us to be the best versions of ourselves we are going to be committed to the idea that we are going to defensively be very sound,” Taylor said. “I think we have some good size and great athleticism and some ways that we can really do that. As a group, they have shown that they can do that and when they do they give us the opportunity to use their athleticism.”

While the season officially starts on Jan. 3, the Hornets know what their mission is. Huntsville has been a perennial playoff team but have missed out on the Playoffs over the last couple of years.

But those seasons are now behind them and they have one focus left as the district season begins on Jan. 31.

“This group knows how we’ve been the last couple of years,” Taylor said. “We love our guys but we all know that we haven’t performed to a level we aren’t happy with the last couple of years. I think they have set some goals for themselves and we have some goals for the program. We want to see the name of Huntsville get back to where it was a few years ago. They have the potential to do that.”

Huntsville will open its season at 11 am on Jan. 3 in Madisonville.