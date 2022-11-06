Horne named MVP as Millbrook sweeps Sun Valley for 4A volleyball title

— The Legend of Kiki Horne was born on Saturday night, when the 6-foot-1 junior led Milbrook to the NC High School Athletic Association 4A Championship over Sun Valley by a 3-0 score (25-21, 25-14, 25 -12).

Hard enough to handle in the front row, where her shoulders are even with the top of the net, Horne collected kills from the back row. She served aces. She demoralized Sun Valley when they had just made a run to get back in the game.

That’s why, when Horne exited NC State’s Reynolds Coliseum that night, she did so with an MVP award in tow.

Millbrook (29-1) has its fourth NCHSAA title, but the program hasn’t been a major player on the state stage in quite some time. The Wildcats captured the 1991, 1993, and 1995 4A titles under legendary Coach Kathy Stefanou but had not made it back to the final since then.

Sun Valley (29-3), meanwhile, was making a first-of-its-kind trip to the state final. Prior to this season, the Spartans had just 10 postseason wins. They added five in this postseason alone en route to their first state runner-up finish.

Prior to the game, Sy’ann Jones and Sun Valley’s Hailey Pearce were named NCHSAA sportsmanship winners for their respective schools.