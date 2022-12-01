Horizon League Basketball Championships Tickets are on Sale Now

INDIANAPOLIS – Tickets for the 2023 Horizon League Basketball Championships taking place in Indianapolis March 6-7 at the Indiana Farmers Coliseum are now on sale. Tickets for the men’s and women’s semifinals and Championship games are available for purchase at HorizonLeague.com/Indy, Ticketmaster, or by heading to the Indiana Farmers Coliseum Box Office at 1202 E. 38th St. Indianapolis, IN 46205.

Tickets for the semifinals and Championship games start at just $15. For the entire month of December, fans who purchase a ticket and use the code EARLYBIRD will save $5 on general admission single session tickets. Eight teams – four men and four women – will advance to Indianapolis and look to #REACHtheHORIZON March 6-7 at the Indiana Farmers Coliseum located at the Indiana State Fairgrounds & Event Center.

The opening rounds of the Horizon League Basketball Championships will start on campus with early round matchups set for Feb. 28 and March 2. Each host school will announce their ticketing plans as matchups are set at the end of the regular season. Students of Horizon League schools, with a current student ID, may obtain a student ticket at the Indiana Farmers Coliseum box office or host school box office.

Continuing a relationship that began with the 1988 Midwestern Collegiate Conference men’s basketball Championship game, all games of the Horizon League Basketball Championships in Indianapolis will appear on ESPN linear or digital networks from the Indiana Farmers Coliseum. The action begins on Monday, March 6 with both Women’s semifinals matchups on ESPN+ starting at noon ET followed by the men’s semifinal games beginning at 7 pm ET on either ESPN2 or ESPNU. Championship Tuesday starts with the Women’s game on ESPNU at noon ET followed by the men’s game shown on either ESPN or ESPN2 at 7 pm ET.

For complete information on the 2023 Horizon League Basketball Championships go to HorizonLeague.com/Indy or follow @HorizonLeague on social media.

ABOUT THE HORIZON LEAGUE

The Horizon League is an NCAA Division I athletics conference comprised of 11 member institutions located throughout the Midwest’s major metropolitan cities. Headquartered in Indianapolis, the League and its members strive to be highly competitive athletically while committing to the total development of its student-athletes and creating a lasting impact on campus and in the community. For more information, visit HorizonLeague.com.

ABOUT INDIANA STATE FAIRGROUNDS & EVENT CENTER

The Indiana State Fairgrounds & Event Center is a modern public event facility that annually hosts more than 400 meetings, shows, sports and agricultural events, including the Indiana State Fair. The year-round management of the Fairgrounds is overseen by the Indiana State Fair Commission which is a quasi-governmental agency that was established in 1992, with the mission to Preserve and enhance the Indiana State Fairgrounds and the annual Indiana State Fair for the benefit of all citizens of Indiana.

Located at the Indiana State Fairgrounds, the Indiana Farmers Coliseum is a one-of-a-kind multi-purpose sports and entertainment facility and is home to more than 150 sporting and entertainment events each year. With its history intact, the Indiana Farmers Coliseum underwent a $53 million renovation in 2012, modernizing the iconic Indianapolis venue, and paving the way for a new era of sports and entertainment. Indiana Farmers Coliseum is home to the ECHL’s Indy Fuel and the NCAA IUPUI Jaguars. The Indiana Farmers Coliseum hosts over 150 events and over 1 million guests annually with events ranging from professional sports, live music, auto auctions, and special events. Additional information is available at www.indianastatefair.com.

# # #