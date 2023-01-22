Horace Grant on why leaving Chicago Bulls was “one of the toughest decisions ever”

Horace Grant’s decision to leave the Chicago Bulls in 1994 wasn’t easy.

The Bulls selected Grant with the No. 10 pick in the 1987 NBA Draft, and his mid-range shot, ability to post up, and defensive presence were crucial to the team’s three-peat from 1991 to 1993.

Grant averaged 12.6 points, 8.6 rebounds, and 2.4 assists in 33.3 minutes over 546 games in seven seasons with the Bulls. He was named an NBA All-Star in 1994, the best year of his career, when the four-time NBA Champion averaged 15.1 points, 11 rebounds, 3.4 assists, 1.2 blocks, and 1 steal in 36.7 minutes over 70 games played.

Grant opens up about tough decisions

Then, Grant became a free agent and left the Bulls to sign with the Magic. They explained why during an AMA session on Reddit.

“It was one of the toughest, most difficult decisions I made in my life. After winning 3 championships, the year MJ retired, we had a pretty good season, winning 55 games and taking the Knicks to a Game 7. It was a pretty darn good year,” Grand said. “I sat down with Scottie, and I said, ‘listen, I’ve got to look out for myself and my family.’ And he understood. We embraced, we talked a little bit more, and I wished him well and he wished me well. It was tough,” Grant said.

“On the other hand, you look at a team with Shaq, Penny Hardaway… that was a great opportunity for me to go and lend my expertise to a young team with great talent,” former Bull added.

Helping Orlando’s young core

The versatile power forward was a prime target for many NBA teams at the time. But the then-28-year-old believed he could help the Magic reach the next level. That’s why he opted to join Orlando’s young core.

“I could have gone to almost any NBA team – I visited a whole bunch of teams – but there was something about the upcoming Orlando Magic, with a young Shaq, Penny Hardaway, and Nick Anderson, who was one of the best three-point shooters around,” Grant said, per The Mirror.

“I thought they just needed an extra ingredient, and my experience of competing in the Playoffs and for a Championship in Chicago was valuable. In the end, joining some exceptional young and exciting talent was something I couldn’t pass up,” Horace added.

Grant helped Orlando beat the Bulls in six games en route to the 1995 NBA Finals. However, the Magic couldn’t secure the organization’s first-ever NBA title; they were swept by Hakeem Olajuwon and the Houston Rockets.