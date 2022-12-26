Horace Grant is the NBA’s decision to name the MVP award after Michael Jordan

Chicago Bulls Legend Horace Grant was thrilled to hear that the NBA will name the MVP award after Michael Jordan, who many consider the Greatest basketball player of all time. On December 13th, the NBA announced that the MVP award will be renamed the Michael Jordan Trophy. Jordan won the award five times during his legendary career and became a global icon.

.

