Hopewell Valley boys basketball Advances to title game at John Molinelli Classic – Trentonian

HOPEWELL TWP. — Before the season began, Hopewell Valley boys basketball sat down as a team and wrote goals on a board.

Winning the John Molinelli Classic was right at the top as a starting point.

The Bulldogs are one win away from fulfilling that goal after taking down Burlington City on Wednesday, 55-41, to advance to Thursday’s title game against Ocean Township in the 18th annual holiday tournament.

“That’s a big achievement for us,” said senior guard Kevin Ellis, who led all scorers with 18 points. “Growing up I went to Stein Camp, so I know Coach Molinelli well. I know the story, and it would mean a lot for Hopewell to bring it home.”

The Bulldogs (3-2) gave themselves a chance to do so by bringing energy from the opening tip against Burlington City (3-2) with jump shots and forced turnovers.

Ellis buried two quick 3s as Hopewell raced to a 15-2 lead after one quarter. The team finished with five 3s in the first half for a 19-point lead, dissecting Burlington City’s 1-3-1 zone with unselfish passing while playing aggressive defense against the Blue Devils.

Matt Whitlock finished with 12 points and Mac Torpey added two 3-pointers to Hopewell’s balanced offense featuring eight different scorers.

“We’re dogs, I love it,” Ellis sad. “Coach Stein provided us with a good Scouting report, we knew what to expect. Me and the team, we have a different vibe this year. We all want to compete, we all want to win, we all want that rebound, and it’s just a recipe for success. I like it.”

Burlington City didn’t make it easy getting to the finish line, though, as the Blue Devils ripped off an 11-0 run to start the second half. John Vlasac calmed Hopewell down with a floater in the lane to push the lead back to 33-23 with 3:25 remaining in the third quarter.

After halftime, Burlington City backed off its zone defense and applied more full-court pressure and man defense in the half court.

“It’s hard to prepare for that, but the big thing was being resilient and staying together because they made a big run,” Hopewell Coach Matt Stein said. “Trying to stay calm once they start getting into us is our biggest thing. For us to be successful, we have to handle that type of pressure.”

While 3-pointers were harder to come by in the second half, Hopewell was able to find plenty of layups by cutting to the rim and beating Defenders off the dribble.

“The big thing for us is making sure our spacing is key and timing,” Stein said. “The big thing we talked about is cutting hard for us to open up to the next person. For pressure like that, the good thing is that we played Ewing and Hightstown with the same type of pressure… but our sets were the same. It’s just how we did it. We’re cutting a lot harder, we’re finding each other.”

Ellis helped Hopewell finish strong with assertive drives into the lane, at one point finishing a layup over a defender while falling to the floor with four minutes left to make it 47-33.

Ellis, who stands 6-foot-2, said he bulked up over the summer to about 190 pounds so he could finish through contact better. The fourth-year varsity player also improved his agility and worked to take the next step as a defender who can guard all five positions.

“I feel like I’ve been taking a bigger role,” said Ellis, who plays AAU with Jersey Force and aspires to play in college. “Freshman year I was kind of like the shooter coming off the bench, the young kid. Sophomore and junior year I feel like they provided me with a lot of leadership skills I needed for this year. And now I’m kind of leading my team, teaching them all my skills and we’re all coming together. I like it.”

Ellis was Hopewell’s only returning starter this year, but several other players gained varsity minutes last season. The Bulldogs have solid length with six players who are at least 6-foot-2 and hang their hats on tough defense, especially while needing time to grow in their Offensive system together.

“The biggest thing that is hard to teach is the toughness that these guys play with. If they play hard together, that puts us in a lot of games,” Stein said. “The guys last year moving up, practicing with us every single day, knowing the system, that definitely helps us out.”

Many of the Seniors and the Younger players have hooped together in the community for years now, which they hope will pay off Thursday as they seek their first goal of the season.

“We’ve always been balling together,” Ellis said. “We’re all blending together, learning to play together and I think we’re gonna have a great season.”

BURLINGTON CITY (41)

Chery 4-2-10, Bell 3-0-9, Malone 3-0-6, Barnes 1-0-2, Young 4-3-11, King 1-0-3.

Totals— 16-5-41.

HOPEWELL (55)

Vlasac 3-2-8, Ellis 8-0-18, Whitlock 5-1-12, Torpey 2-0-6, O’Grady 1-0-2, Warren 2-0-4, Sanderson 2-0-5 .

Totals— 23-3-55.

Burlington City (3-2) 2 10 13 16 — 41

Hopewell (3-2) 15 16 9 15 — 55

3-point goals: Bell 3, King (B), Ellis 2, Torpey 2, Whitlock, Sanderson (H).

Ocean Twp. 51, Lawrence 49

In the first game, Lawrence raced to an eight-point halftime lead and pulled away by 12 in the third quarter before fading down the stretch.

Michael Boiselle, a fourth-year varsity player, matched his career high with 21 points and was clutch down the stretch. The senior scored seven straight points after Lawrence fell behind 45-39 for a one-point with four minutes remaining and drilled a 3-pointer to make it 49-49 with 34 seconds left.

But Ocean’s star sophomore Zayier Dean one-upped him with 24 points including 16 of the team’s 18 points in the fourth quarter. Dean drove the lane and buried a tough runner with less than 10 seconds left to take the lead, and then Lawrence missed at the buzzer.

Toshawn Miller dropped 12 points, Brandon Ford netted nine points and Azham Abubacker had a fastbreak layup and a 3-pointer for his first career varsity points.

The Cardinals (0-5) have been competitive with top CVC competition such as Trenton and Robbinsville during their challenging early-season schedule.

OCEAN (51)

Dean 8-5-24, Richardson 4-4-12, Loughlin 3-0-6, Allen 4-1-9.

Totals — 19-10-51.

LAWRENCE (49)

Boise 8-2-21, Ford 4-0-9, Miller 6-0-12, Kelly 1-0-2, Abubacker 2-0-5.

Totals— 21-2-49.

Ocean Twp. (4-1) 14 6 13 18 — 51

Lawrence (0-5) 16 12 10 11 — 49

3-point goals: Dean 3 (O), Boiselle 3, Ford, Abubacker (L).