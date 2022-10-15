Cameron Smith and his decision to join LIV Golf was not the best for some. However, his decisions should be respected. Already on his debut at LIV Golf. Smith is apparently satisfied with the conditions at LIV Golf, he wants to fight until the very end and praised certain things.

“You only have to look at the quality of the field – there’s 50 percent of the major winners the last five or six years,“Smith said following the latest event in Bangkok, as quoted by eurosport.com Cameron Smith is full of confidence.

His good performances were a big motivation for him and he seems unstoppable. What is impressive is how much Smith believes in himself. “I am playing some of the best golf of my life,” Smith told ABC Grandstand.

“To prove that to people that I am still here to win golf tournaments and to play good golf was a massive internal confidence booster.

Hopefully the rest of the golfing world realizes that I am still here to play.

Hopefully going forward with majors and everything, I am still able to be at the top of the leaderboard”.

Cameron Smith is LIV Golf players: The field is strong

In addition to the competition itself, Smith also praised the opponents, given that there are many big names at LIV Golf. Many of them decided to be part of the competition supported by Saudi Arabia.

Dustin Johnson is just one of those. Smith did not forget to praise the great American. “The field is strong,” they said. “It is obviously a little bit shorter, with 48 guys in the field. I think six or seven major winners over the past three or four years have signed with LIV and the competition is still there.

When you’re playing against guys like Dustin Johnson, it still makes you think for sure.” Many expect Smith to dominate the LIV Golf scene in the future. His games only confirm assumptions.