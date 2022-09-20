‘Hopefully, the Proceeds Went to a Good Cause’: Golf World Reacts to ‘Ridiculous’ Tiger Woods Putter Revelation

Tiger Woods has always been a fan favorite. The golfer has made tons of records on the field and won millions of hearts. And due to his extreme fandom, people are willing to do anything to get as close to the player as possible. And not only Woods, but his golfing equipment is also in high demand. A recent Revelation about Tiger Woods’ putter left all his fans in shock after they discovered how much it was being auctioned for.

Tiger Woods’ putter sells for an enormous price

When it comes to Woods’ fans, everything the golfer touches becomes gold for them. And a similar thing happened when Woods’ old putter was being auctioned and the winning bid left everyone stunned. A tweet by the PGA Tour displayed the recently auctioned “historic Scotty Cameron” used and signed by Tiger Woods, sold to the highest bid of $328,577.

Fans react to the winning bid for Woods’ putter

Fans were shaken for a moment after they saw how much the putter was being sold for.

Also, some of them hoped that the amount was going towards a good cause. It was probably because Woods is very much into Charity and social causes, and such a huge amount could help many people.

But on the other hand, many fans also found itridiculous” for someone to pay such a huge amount of money for a putter.

The tweet asked the fans how much they would pay for the putter if they got a chance to have it. And the answers were amusing to another level. Some said that it was being sold at a price lower than they expected.

While others said they wouldn’t pay a single penny for it!

Others even suggested avoiding selling the piece and instead, placing it in a museum.

Tiger Woods’ fans are crazy about the golfer and would love to hold souvenirs. And maybe, purchasing his used golf equipment could be a way for them to feel close to the golfer. Well, fans are looking forward to finding out where the money that came from the auction would actually go. Being a part of several welfare organizations and having his own TGR Foundation, putting the money to good use shouldn’t be a problem for Woods.

