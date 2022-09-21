Hope volleyball gives Coach Becky Schmidt 500th win with ‘resilient’ five-set comeback

HOLLAND – As the Hope College volleyball program celebrated Becky Schmidt’s 500th win as a coach, it was another step in the Incredible Legacy she has at Hope.

And the milestone came in Incredible fashion with an Incredible five-set comeback win over Albion, 25-22, 24-26, 21-25, 26-24, 15-11, on Tuesday at DeVos Fieldhouse.

“It means that I have been blessed to coach a lot of really great players and be at a really great school,” Schmidt said. “I am Thankful for all of the coaches I have been able to Coach with, I am Thankful for the players and Thankful for an administration that supports volleyball in such a strong and powerful way.”

Schmidt’s presence and Legacy has helped fuel that support as she has transformed Hope into a national power. But her Legacy goes beyond team success.

