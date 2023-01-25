Hope gives verdict on Joelinto’s handball









The Daily Mail’s Craig Hope has said that VAR was right to disallow Joelinton’s goal for a handball in Newcastle United’s Carabao Cup Clash in midweek.

The Lowdown: Joelinton redeems himself

The Brazilian put the ball in the back of the net against Premier League rivals Southampton, but the goal was disallowed as the referee awarded a handball, with VAR upholding Stuart Attwell’s decision.

Joelinton would then miss an Absolute sitter, missing from point-blank range. The 26-year-old would redeem himself, however, when he got on the end of a ball put into the box by Alexander Isak in the second half.

Eddie Howe’s men now have a 1-0 advantage going into the second leg of the semi-final, but there are still another 90 minutes between them and Wembley.

The Latest: VAR got it right

Hope had his say on the decision on his YouTube channel, stating his belief it was the right call to disallow the goal as VAR couldn’t make a conclusive call. However, the journalist did admit that he thought that it probably wasn’t a handball from what he could see.

They stated: “We [the journalists in the press box] couldn’t really decide between us and we had replays all over the place; we couldn’t decide whether Joelinton had handled the ball.

“So to that end, VAR is right to stick with the referee’s decision.

“If you can’t find evidence of Stuart Attwell getting the decision wrong, you’ve probably got to stick with his original decision.

“Do I think it was a handball? I probably don’t, no – looking at the various replays. But because it’s inconclusive, the goal has got to be disallowed.”

The Verdict: It should’ve stood

We believe that Joelinton didn’t handle the ball and the goal should’ve been given as it doesn’t strike his hand.

From looking at the footage many times from multiple angles, it looks like the ball strikes the midfielder on the stomach and nowhere near his arm or hand.

There won’t be much resentment, however, as Newcastle ended up winning the game.

The decision was called out by many people across social media who firmly believed that VAR got it wrong – even Specsavers chipped in with a tweet making light of the situation.

When it comes to VAR, it’s not the technology that’s the problem, it’s the people who are using it. It doesn’t matter how good it can be as a tool, as if the officials who use it are totally incompetent, it will never be used effectively.













