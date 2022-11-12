Hope College Women’s basketball breaks NCAA Division III scoring record in season opener

HOLLAND – It took just six seconds for the Hope College Women’s basketball team to get Rolling in its NCAA title defense in record-setting fashion.

With four new starters after the loss of the Division III player of the year, an All-American and the Final Four MVP, the Flying Dutch didn’t skip a beat, scoring the most points ever in a game in Division III Women’s basketball.

Of course it helps that the four new starters played together on the “Chaos Crew” second unit last year. Put them together with returning starter Kate Majerus and they didn’t miss a beat on their way to a 143-57 win over Geneva College on Friday at DeVos Fieldhouse.

Meg Morehouse, Claire Baguley, Ella McKinney, Savannah Feenstra made their first starts and teamed with Majerus to get the season Rolling quickly.

“We put our stamp on what this year’s team is going to be,” Morehouse said. “We have a lot of young players and they stepped up. That is a confidence booster for them, and for us as a team. That record means a lot because of how we played. We got the ball moving and it wasn’t about one person. … We are still the ‘Chaos Crew’ but we can’t come out with our hair on fire, we have to be controlled.”

The previous NCAA Division III Women’s mark was 142 set by Huntington in 2019.

“That’s never the goal. It isn’t the points, it is how we played. I am really happy with 31 assists. We shared the ball and made extra passes,” Hope Coach Brian Morehouse said. “It is always good when you get off to a good start in a new year, especially with who we lost last year to graduation. We are not about replacing them. We are about having our own identity, and I think that happened tonight. Toughness has to be part of this team’s identity and we did that tonight.”

But this is a new Hope team that puts an immediate stamp on the new season, finally getting to be starters. This is the year of the “Chaos Crew” and they opened the season by breaking the Hope record for points in a game.

“We are trying to find our identity as this year’s team. That may look different, but you saw what that looks like tonight,” Baguley said. “It meant a lot to start. It is something you work towards and look forward to in this program. We worked really hard to be in this position. It is really special.”

For Meg Morehouse, starting a Hope game is something she has thought about since she was a kid.

“I dreamed of this when I was a little kid hitting the players hands as a ball girl. To run out there myself was a really surreal moment,” Meg Morehouse said.

Baguley scored six seconds into the game after Savannah Feenstra won the opening tip.

“Claire gives us that boost of energy and she laid it on the line right away,” Meg Morehouse said.

Majerus hit a long jumper from the corner, McKinney drove and scored, then Morehouse stole the inbounds pass and scored. A putback from Baguley put Hope up 10-0.

Hope was up 33-13 but still aggressive on both sides of the ball. Baguley and Morehouse each took charges in a 2-minute span and Morehouse nailed a 3 to make it 36-13. Hope led 43-15 after the first quarter.

It was the most points in a quarter at DeVos, breaking the mark of 39 set a year ago. Hope also outrebounded Geneva 12-1 in the quarter.

Baguley started the game 5-for-5 from the field. She wasn’t alone. Hope was 18-for-21 from the field (85.7%) in the first quarter.

“This team is really unselfish. We are all in it together and you really saw that,” Baguley said.

For starters, Morehouse tied her career high with 17 points. Baguley scored 12, Majerus had 10, McKinney scored eight and Feenstra had two points and five steals. Morehouse had four steals and three assists.

Olivia Bellows led Hope in scoring off the bench with 19 points, one of five bench players in double figures, also grabbing a team-high seven rebounds. Sydney Vis had 14 points, Hannah Kurncz and Carlee Crabtree each had 12 and Kendall Sietsema had 10. Jada Gardner scored seven points on her birthday.

Hope broke the record for most points in a half at DeVos with 75, shattering the previous mark of 64 in a win over Rochester in 2016.

The Flying Dutch led 110-137 after three quarters, reaching 100 points for the 35th time in program history.

Hope scored 126 in a 126-56 win over North Central (Ill.) in 2013-14 and 118 at the Dow Center in a 118-69 win over Tri-State in 2004-05, the home record. The DeVos Fieldhouse record was 115 in a 115-55 win over Kalamazoo last season.

But it was 143 that broke the all-time Division III record and got the Flying Dutch rolling to start the season.

