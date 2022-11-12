Hope College Women’s basketball breaks NCAA Division III scoring record in season opener

HOLLAND – It took just six seconds for the Hope College Women’s basketball team to get Rolling in its NCAA title defense in record-setting fashion.

With four new starters after the loss of the Division III player of the year, an All-American and the Final Four MVP, the Flying Dutch didn’t skip a beat, scoring the most points ever in a game in Division III Women’s basketball.

Of course it helps that the four new starters played together on the “Chaos Crew” second unit last year. Put them together with returning starter Kate Majerus and they didn’t miss a beat on their way to a 143-57 win over Geneva College on Friday at DeVos Fieldhouse.

Meg Morehouse, Claire Baguley, Ella McKinney, Savannah Feenstra made their first starts and teamed with Majerus to get the season Rolling quickly.

“We put our stamp on what this year’s team is going to be,” Morehouse said. “We have a lot of young players and they stepped up. That is a confidence booster for them, and for us as a team. That record means a lot because of how we played. We got the ball moving and it wasn’t about one person. … We are still the ‘Chaos Crew’ but we can’t come out with our hair on fire, we have to be controlled.”

