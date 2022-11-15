Hope College volleyball transformed into NCAA title contender

GRAND RAPIDS – The Hope College volleyball team was planning for somewhat of a rebuilding season.

Of course Rebuilding a nationally elite Powerhouse is different than Rebuilding any team.

With a new setter and new starters in nearly every position, Hope Coach Becky Schmidt wasn’t sure what she was going to get as the pieces slowly started to come together. But one thing was certain, the team was full of potential.

Hope looked like a team that could put things together and make a deep run in the NCAA Tournament in the future.

It turns out, the future was here much faster than expected.

The Flying Dutch upset No. 3 Calvin in a five-set thriller 25-22, 16-25, 25-17, 23-25, 15-12 in the NCAA Division III regional final on Saturday at Calvin, advancing to the NCAA Championships for just the fourth time in school history.

