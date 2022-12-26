Hope basketball must embrace the lesson from the loss to Trine

HOLLAND – Last season, the pressure was mounting for the Hope College Women’s basketball team.

They had a record-breaking win streak that continued to grow, and the hopes and expectations were an NCAA title, especially after the previous two seasons saw Hope’s chances erased by the COVID-19 pandemic.

With all of the pressure mounting, the best thing that happened to the Flying Dutch during the season was a loss at home to Rival Trine.

The streak was over. The pressure that goes along with it was over. All that was left was striving for the Ultimate goal of a title, which Hope reached, defeating Trine three times along the way.

Last week, top-ranked Hope lost at home to Trine again 76-64, a very familiar script.

Again, it ended a long winning streak, this time 25 games.

What remains to be seen is if the Flying Dutch can use the experience to fuel forward.

