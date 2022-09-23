Hoosiers offer 2025 guard Meleek Thomas

Meleek Thomas is a high-profile 2025 guard

Indiana extended an offer to the 2025 guard Meleek Thomas from Lincoln Park Performing Arts Charter School in Midland, Pennsylvania. The Hoosiers have been active in the sophomore class this fall, and the offer to Thomas continues that trend.

Indiana joins Pittsburgh, St. John’s, Kansas State, and Bryant on Thomas’ offer list. St. John’s was his first scholarship offer, and Pitt joined soon after. He lives near the Pitt campus, so an early offer from Jeff Capel and the Panthers makes sense.

In October, Thomas will go to the USA Basketball mini-camp. That should be a platform for Thomas to showcase his game to many national decision-makers. Behind that, it wouldn’t be a surprise to see his recruitment expand after that.

Thomas garnered attention in his middle school career and has remained on the national radar. This spring and summer, Thomas played with the New Heights Lightning in the Nike EYBL 15U division. With the Lightning, Thomas shot 18-44 (40.9 percent) from three-point range over 11 EYBL games tracked by Synergy Sports. They also had him shooting 26-34 (76.5 percent) at the free-throw line.

For a young player, he is extremely comfortable shooting off the dribble from the outside. Thomas took as many Threes after putting the ball on the floor as spot-up threes. He is not standing behind the three-point line waiting for wide-open opportunities. That makes his three-point shooting percentage more impressive.

The main concern about Thomas’s shooting is his recoil, but his consistency and accuracy are much better than the average shooter that recoils. So to this point, it is not causing any problems.

The sophomore is a long-armed, Wiry shooting guard. As the six-foot-three shooter continues to fill out, Thomas is a smooth athlete that likes to get to the paint off the dribble. Against high-level players, Thomas does not stand out through natural athleticism; it is his skill set that makes him excel.

Despite his lanky build, Thomas does not shy away from contact. He will post on the Offensive end and seek physicality on block outs. That is an excellent sign of his long-term competitiveness.

Only about a third of his EYBL attempts were three-pointers. He is a natural scorer that finds any way to score possible – contested Jumpers in the mid-range, Slashing to the paint, posting other guards on the block, running the floor for layups, hitting the Offensive glass.

Thomas has herky-jerky movements off the dribble, which helps him get by defenders. That allows him to get a step on Defenders regularly. He did not turn the ball too much for the Lightning, but Thomas does get the dribble too high and loose. That will lead to problems down the road if he doesn’t tighten his ball-handling.

Another wrinkle to Thomas’ game is his affinity for one-foot fadeaways. It is not a move often seen at the 15U level. However, it shows Thomas’s creativity and polish at an early stage. He is also clever on shots around the basket with his layup package. However, Thomas was not a great finisher in EYBL play, but his feel and touch suggest that he will improve at the rim as he adds strength.

247Sports has not yet released its initial 2025 national rankings, but Thomas has an excellent chance to land in the debut rankings. He is a solid long-term prospect.