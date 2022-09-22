Hoosiers offer 2025 guard Meleek Thomas – The Daily Hoosier

Indiana offered one of the top guards in the class of 2025 on Wednesday.

Pittsburgh, Pa. combo guard Meleek Thomas announced he was offered by IU after speaking with the coaches.

“After talking to the staff I am Blessed to receive a Division 1 offer from Indiana University,” Thomas said in a Twitter post.

The 6-foot-4 Lincoln Park HS product averaged 18.9 points as a high school freshman. For AAU he played with the New Heights Lightning on the Nike EYBL circuit this past spring and summer.

Thomas is ranked a 5-star by ESPN. Rivals has him at No. 13. 247Sports national Analyst Eric Bossi wrote the following about Thomas in July:

“Let me tell you, this kid makes winning plays and is an effortless scorer of the basketball,” Bossi wrote. “He shoots with deep range, has an advanced package of moves off the dribble and he is a plus facilitator for his teammates. I’ve had the opportunity to see him at three different events since April and each time I’ve walked away more impressed.”

He was one of 46 high school players, and one of only nine freshmen, selected to participate in a USA Basketball Men’s Junior National Team minicamp in New Orleans for Final Four weekend, and he’ll go back for another minicamp in Colorado next month.

Indiana joins Kansas State, Pittsburgh and St. John’s as high majors that have offered Thomas to this point.

5-Star 2025 Meleek Thomas single game Highlights from EYBL Session 2! @ThomasMeleek pic.twitter.com/pwYfXbknEq — Courtside Films (@CourtsideFilms) April 25, 2022

