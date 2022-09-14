Hoosiers offer 2024 wing Tyler Betsey – The Daily Hoosier

Indiana extended an offer on Tuesday night to a fast-rising East Coast prospect with a frame and skillset the program clearly covets.

Class of 2024 wing Tyler Betsey announced an offer from IU on his Twitter page.

“Blessed to receive an offer from Indiana University,” Betsey wrote in her post.

A native of Connecticut and a student at St. Thomas More there, Betsey stands 6-foot-8 with a 7-foot wingspan.

The small forward hit the radar of IU and many other high majors with a strong showing at Peach Jam in July. There he teamed with another target on the New York Renaissance, 2024 guard Dylan Harper.

The Daily Hoosier watched Betsey at Peach Jam. Above all, he’s a high level shooter and defender. With his length he can switch one through four. Betsey averaged 10.7 points, 4.3 rebounds, and shot 45.3 percent from three during the Peach Jam.

Right now he is primarily a three-and-D prospect. If Betsey develops more of a game off the bounce he’ll likely enter the top-50 nationally.

Betsey’s high major offers include Nebraska, Iowa, TCU, Rutgers, Providence, UConn, Notre Dame, Xavier, Seton Hall and Alabama. All of those offers came over the summer as he emerged as a clear high major prospect. He’s currently unranked by the major outlets, but that could change as soon as Wednesday when 247Sports comes out with their update for the 2024 class.

