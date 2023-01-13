Hoosiers offer 2024 guard Travis Perry – The Daily Hoosier

Indiana has been involved with Travis Perry for a long time, and on Thursday they extended a Scholarship offer to the 6-foot-2 scoring Phenom from Kentucky.

Perry announced the IU offer on his Twitter page.

After a great conversation with Coach Mike Woodson and Coach Walsh, I am excited to have received an offer to play basketball at Indiana University! @IndianaMBB pic.twitter.com/rImnyKF79N — Travis Perry (@Travis_Perry11) January 13, 2023

Indiana Assistant Coach Brian Walsh is leading the recruitment for Indiana. Perry visited IU last May, and his Lyon County (Ky.) team played at the IU team camp in June.

While the Indiana staff didn’t offer right away, they’ve been watching him closely and have been in contact on an almost every day basis since the initial visits.

Perry has enjoyed developing a relationship with Walsh and the rest of the staff.

“I really like them all,” Perry told The Daily Hoosier of the IU staff when we caught up with him on the Adidas Circuit in July. “They’re really personable, and that’s the main thing with me is building relationships. The relationship with them is really good. They’ve got a lot of good people on their staff, and that’s the main thing with me, having people that know me and are behind me, and can help me reach my full potential.”

“It’s not always about basketball (when he talks to IU). Sometimes it’s just some fun mixed in there.”

After playing varsity basketball since he was a seventh grader, Perry is expected to become the all-time leading scorer in Kentucky boys high school basketball history next season. The junior has more than 3,700 career points and now trails only Kelly Coleman on the all-time scoring list. Coleman set the state record with 4,337 points back in 1956.

In a Matchup over the weekend against Kentucky 2023 signee Reed Sheppard, Perry scored 45 points via a 17-of-26 shooting performance from the field, including 10-of-16 from 3-point range.

A tough-minded ball-handler who is an excellent passer and a high-level shooter, Perry can play on or off the ball. He played AAU basketball for the 2024 Indiana Elite program alongside fellow IU targets Raleigh Burgess and Flory Bidunga. That team was one of the most dominant squads on the Adidas Circuit last summer.

Perry plays for his father a Lyon County, and that’s probably why he sounds more like a coach’s son rather than a historic scorer.

“The main thing that I focus on the basketball court is being the best teammate and best person for my coaches that I can be,” Perry told The Daily Hoosier. “Not being a brat on the court, being the guy that’s not arguing with calls, helping my teammates up, talking them up and giving them high fives. Being a leader and being a guy that makes other people better on the court.”

Some of Perry’s more notable offers include Cincinnati, Kentucky, Michigan, Ohio State, Ole Miss, Purdue, Vanderbilt and Virginia. He’s officially visited Purdue, Ole Miss and Michigan, and he took the Unofficial to IU last year.

According to the 247SportsComposite, Perry is a 4-star prospect, the No. 93 overall player in the country, and the No. 15 point guard.

Look for Perry to schedule a game day visit to IU over the next couple of months.

