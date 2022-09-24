Hoosiers offer 2024 guard Rakease Passmore – The Daily Hoosier

Indiana offered one of the most explosive athletes in the class of 2024 on Friday afternoon.

After assistants Kenya Hunter and Yasir Rosemond visited on Thursday, North Carolina based shooting guard Rakease Passmore announced an offer from the IU staff on his Twitter page.

“Blessed to receive an offer from Indiana. Thank you to Coach Woodson & the staff for the opportunity!” Passmore wrote.

Originally from Florida, the 6-foot-5 Passmore played last season at AC Reynolds (Asheville, NC), where he scored 19 points, and added 6.9 rebounds, 2.9 assists and 1.3 steals per game.

They averaged 21 points playing with the Garner Road program on the Adidas 3SSB 16u Circuit.

From an evaluation perspective, On3’s national Analyst Jamie Shaw had this to say about Passmore:

“Passmore is a long and highly explosive wing,” Shaw wrote. “At 6-foot-5, there is talk of him having a 46-inch max vertical jump. When he gets a head of steam, he attacks the rim with bad intentions. Passmore is much developed as a shooter. The release is high and consistent. He needs to develop creating off the bounce and building consistency, getting the ball into his shot pocket off the live dribble.”

According to the 247Sports Composite, Passmore is a 4-star prospect, the No. 49 overall player in the 2024 class, and the No. 10 shooting guards.

Passmore now attends Combine Academy (Lincolnton, NC) where he is a teammate of 2023 guard Silas Demary, another player the staff is showing interest in.

In addition to Indiana, Passmore has high major offers from Auburn, Georgia Tech, Kansas, LSU, NC State, Ole Miss, Oregon, Texas A&M, and Wake Forest.

For a complete look at Indiana’s 2023 through 2026 offers and prospects, GO HERE.

The Daily Hoosier –“Where Indiana fans assemble when they’re not at Assembly”

Related