Hoosiers offer 2024 combo guard Gicarri Harris – The Daily Hoosier

Indiana continues to have a heavy presence in the Talent rich state of Georgia.

On Friday, class of 2024 guard Gicarri Harris received an offer from the Hoosiers according to Shun Williams.

Harris is a solidly built 6-foot-4, 190-pound guard out of Loganville (Ga.) Grayson High.

With Assistant Coach Yasir Rosemond, Indiana has a close relationship with Harris’ AAU program, the Atlanta Celtics on the Adidas 3SSB circuit. Rosemond and IU head Coach Mike Woodson watched Harris’ 16u team this summer.

But it is worth noting — Harris recently visited Purdue, and he has a unique connection to that school — he’s the son of former Boilermakers star Glenn Robinson.

Harris was recently ranked No. 122 by 247Sports, the No. 12 combo guard, and the No. 10 players in Georgia. When he was ranked by that outlet, national Analyst Brandon Jenkins gave this assessment:

“Harris owns a solid skill set in that he is good with the ball and capable of making open Threes and pull-ups alike,” Jenkins wrote. “The winning traits are evident in how consistently aggressive he is playing with an absurd amount of toughness. Harris gives the same amount of effort on the defensive end where he pressures the ball with physicality and discipline. He strikes me as a prospect who will win a lot of games at the Collegiate level while simultaneously being one of his team’s primary scoring options.”

Harris is a 4-star, and No. 82 according to Rivals.

In addition to Indiana, Harris has offers from Purdue, Auburn, Dayton, Clemson, Arizona State, Florida, Georgia, Georgia Tech, Ole Miss, Mississippi State, Stanford and LSU.

