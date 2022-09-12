Hoosiers offer 2024 5-star wing Naas Cunningham – The Daily Hoosier

The IU staff stopped by Overtime Elite and offered the top-ranked basketball player in the high school class of 2024 on Monday.

6-foot-7 wing Naas Cunningham announced an offer from IU on his Twitter page.

“Blessed to receive an offer from Indiana University,” Cunningham wrote. “Go Hoosiers!”

Cunningham averaged 13.8 points, 6.8 rebounds, 2.7 assists, 1.1 steals, and 1 block per game as a sophomore at Gill St. Bernards (Gladstone, NJ) before transferring to Overtime Elite (OTE), based in Atlanta.

While OTE is a professional league that pays players, high school athletes can join without taking a salary to maintain their college eligibility. Cunningham was the first to sign with OTE while foregoing a salary, although he can still sign name, image and likeness deals. Joining OTE allows high-end players like Cunningham the chance to develop against pro-level Talent while offering an academic program for the completion of high school.

Jahki Howard, Brandon Williams and Bryson Tiller are other 2024 IU targets who have joined the Overtime Elite program.

According to the 247Sports Composite, Cunningham is a 5-star prospect, and the No. 1 overall player in the 2024 class. He also has offers from Duke, Kansas, UCLA, Arkansas and several other programs.

Cunningham played up a year on the Nike EYBL circuit, and he has been rumored to be a Reclassification candidate to 2023.

