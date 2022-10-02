Hoosiers lose to Huskers, 35-21

A scoreless second half consigned Indiana to a 35-21 loss Saturday night at Nebraska. Here are three reasons why:

Jekyll and Hyde routine once again

Slow, inconsistent starts plagued Indiana (3-2, 1-1) through the month of September. October didn’t turn the page.

The Hoosiers’ first six drives Saturday night ended without points. Two last seven plays. The other four didn’t even manage a first down, going three-and-out each time.

Oct 1, 2022; Lincoln, Nebraska, USA; Nebraska Cornhuskers wide receiver Alante Brown (4) is tackled by Indiana Hoosiers defensive back Josh Sanguinetti (19) during the second quarter at Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Dylan Widger-USA TODAY Sports

It’s been a persistent struggle for Tom Allen’s team since the opener against Illinois. Whether because of blocking issues, rushing issues, pass accuracy issues or a lack of comfort with the rhythm of Walt Bell’s high-tempo offense, the Hoosiers have had to fight to find their feet every first half they’ve played this season, and Nebraska was no different. A fumble recovery in the end zone for a touchdown kept them in the game, barely.

