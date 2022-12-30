Hoosiers in the NBA: Former Indiana Basketball Guard Romeo Langford Scores Career High For San Antonio Spurs

With starting shooting guard Devin Vassell out with a knee injury, San Antonio Spurs Coach Greg Popovich turned to fourth-year guard Romeo Langford.

“Let’s go,” Langford said of his reaction to starting Thursday’s game in a postgame interview on Bally Sports. “I’m kind of used to it, used to being thrown in the fire. That’s why you always just stay ready so you don’t get to get ready.”

Thursday’s game against the New York Knicks marked Langford’s eighth start in 20 games for the Spurs during the 2022-23 season, and he made the most of his opportunity. Constantly attacking the basket, Langford scored a career-high 23 points in the Spurs’ 122-115 win over the Knicks at the AT&T Center in San Antonio, Tex. It was an efficient effort from Langford, shooting 11-for-16 overall, 1-for-1 from 3 to go with three rebounds, two assists and two steals.

