Hoosiers come up short in Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS — Fighting what fight it had left, Indiana let Arizona get not one but two extra chances. The Wildcats led by seven points with less than four minutes remaining in the game. Indiana forced a missed 3-pointer, but IU was unable to Corral the ball and it went out of bounds. Arizona then lined up another 3, which it missed, but got an Offensive rebound. Finally, the Wildcats converted with an Ąžuolas Tubelis bucket.

It’s moments like these, in Indiana’s eventual 89-75 loss to Arizona in Las Vegas, that show the gap between these two teams. After an abysmal start, IU clawed herself back into the game time and time again. At Moments during the second half, this had an NCAA tournament second weekend-type feel. But the margin of error between good teams and great teams is razor-thin. On Saturday, Indiana was the former. Arizona was the latter. The Hoosiers didn’t do enough to close that margin.

That parity isn’t crater-sized, but it is noticeable. The Wildcats are very good. They won the Maui Invitational and are ranked No. 9 nationally. On Saturday, Arizona, with size, athleticism and strength, looked all of a contender, seemingly imposing itself on Indiana more than Indiana imposed itself on it. The Hoosiers can leave Las Vegas knowing there’s still much to work on, but also this is something worth building off.

“That’s a really good team that we just played,” Race Thompson said. “I wish we could tip it up right now again.”

IU was fortunate to be down by only 10 points at the break. The Hoosiers were outclassed to start the game, digging themselves into what proved to be an insurmountable deficit. Not even 10 minutes into the first half, IU trailed by 19 points. Although IU finally counterpunched, it was — by many stretches — a bad half of basketball. IU shot just 32.4% from the field in the half and turned the ball over eight times.

Offensively, Trayce Jackson-Davis dealt with multiple bodies thrown at him, as he has before this season. But that doesn’t mean he hasn’t been able to impact the game. For instance, against Nebraska, he had a triple-double. But Arizona did an admirable job not only limiting his scoring but also his ability to create for others. On Saturday, Jackson-Davis had just one assist when he fouled out. Tubelis and Oumar Ballo were more than a handful inside on both ends of the floor. For an IU frontcourt that usually has its way inside, Saturday was a 180.

“I thought the game was won in the paint,” IU Coach Mike Woodson said. “And they were the better team tonight in the paint.”

Going back to last season, defense has been what IU has prided itself on. It was, amid an inconsistent offense last season, a large part of what won IU games. Saturday presented a test of where IU’s defense stands this season. Arizona’s high-flying offense, which averaged better than 91 points per game Entering the matchup, picked apart the Hoosiers defense. It shot 40% from deep. Not only that, but IU failed to clean up the defensive glass, something that has become a concerning trend. Arizona turned 16 Offensive rebounds into 17 second-chance points.

“We scored 75 points, that’s plenty of points in college basketball,” Woodson said, “but you can’t give up 80-something points and expect to win. I mean, that’s where the game is won, I think.”

There were aspects of Saturday that Indiana could walk away feeling good about. Staring down the barrel of a huge first-half deficit, IU refused to fold. It was a resilience similar to what IU showed last season in the Big Ten tournament, when, backs against the wall, it battled. Under Woodson, this has become an encouraging trend. His teams, if anything, seem to show redeeming intangible characteristics.

“That’s just behind Coach Woodson,” Xavier Johnson said of IU’s resilience. “Playing for him, you have to play hard all throughout. And one thing that we can’t complain about Tonight is effort.”

Despite the lackluster start, IU flashed some Offensive promise. The Hoosiers shot 40% from 3, in large part thanks to Thompson, Miller Kopp and Tamar Bates. Kopp is playing like the shooter Indiana needs him to be. Bates, a breakout candidate this season, is starting to show consistency. As for Thompson, Arizona disrespected his shot, instead electing to pack the interior. But Thompson made them pay, hitting 4-of-7 from 3. His ability to shoot efficiently from the perimeter is key to maintaining floor spacing.

“I give all the credit to my teammates and coaches on that one,” Thompson said. “In the past couple of games, I wasn’t as confident. And this whole week, they preached to me, they believed in me.”

It’d be a mistake not to mention that Indiana was without Jalen Hood-Schifino yet again. The talented freshman changes the dynamics of what IU can do on both ends of the floor. Saturday’s result might have looked different if he had played.

Saturday, if anything, felt like a chance for Indiana to validate itself. But after, the answer wasn’t resounding, one way or another. The Hoosiers have notable wins against Xavier and North Carolina. They also dropped a dud against Rutgers, which intensified doubt about this team. On Saturday, the parity between the two teams was clear. Indiana is not where it needs to be yet in order to achieve its ambitions. But it’s also not far off.

For a program trying to climb back to where it once was, playing in games like these on the big stage is necessary. At least, Indiana proved Saturday it belonged. Given it’s still December — and given there is still plenty of time to grow — Indiana is showing traces of a team that could be great. It’s just not quite there yet.