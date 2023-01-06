Hoosiers blow 21-point lead vs. Hawkeyes

Well. 19 IU basketball built an early 21-point lead on the road at Iowa, only to see it evaporate in a crushing 91-89 loss at Carver-Hawkeye Arena.

Here are three reasons IU (10-4, 1-2) let one slip away.

‘That’s bull****.’Mike Woodson says Iowa Coach Fran McCaffery should have been ejected.

Race Thompson goes down with an injury

Thompson, one of Indiana’s most-trusted big men, went down with a leg injury toward the end of the first half. They needed support to leave the court.

Thompson, who has been in the IU program since 2017 (he redshirted his first season), has endured ups and downs during his career. But he developed into a key player for the Hoosiers, not only because of his experience, but also his growth.

IOWA CITY, IOWA- JANUARY 05: Forward Race Thompson #25 of the Indiana Hoosiers is attended to by personnel after an injury during the first half against against the Iowa Hawkeyes at Carver-Hawkeye Arena, on January 5, 2023 in Iowa City, Iowa .

An in-depth diagnosis of Thompson’s injury has not been announced yet, but it could be a significant hit to IU’s frontcourt rotation if he is out for an extended period of time. Indiana would need far more production from Jordan Geronimo and Malik Reneau, each of whom has been very inconsistent.

It also continues IU’s bad injury luck this season. Xavier Johnson is out indefinitely after suffering a foot injury against Kansas.

