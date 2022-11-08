Hoosiers begin the season with a win over Morehead State

BLOOMINGTON — Entering the season shouldering massive expectations, IU basketball was in a lose-lose situation as it opened against Morehead State. A win was expected. A loss would be a catastrophe. It was ultimately an Imperfect night for the Hoosiers, who looked disjointed at times but succeeded because of the Sheer Gulf of Talent between it and the Eagles in an 88-53 win.

Morehead State had no answer Trayce Jackson-Davis and IU’s size

After deciding to put off the NBA and return for one last year of college, the All-American did just about everything to begin the season. He christened his return to IU with a dunk in the opening minutes and scored in a variety of ways, finishing with 15 points and seven rebounds on 6-of-11 shooting. His length — and Morehead State’s lack of it — allowed him and Race Thompson to block shots, jump passing Lanes and get the ball to each other over the top of the Eagles’ defense. Twice, Thompson Flipped the ball, either from one side of the lane to the other or from the high post down low, to Jackson-Davis for an easy layup.

1-on-1 with Trayce Jackson-Davis:He has individual awards, but Unexpected 4th year at IU is about titles.

On his own, Jackson-Davis posted up, drop-stepped, grabbed boards and ran the floor as Morehead State struggled to stay in front of him.

On the second unit, Malik Reneau played well in his Collegiate debut, scoring 15 points while enjoying a similar size advantage at 6-9. His one-on-one defense helped Stem an Morehead State run when he walled up in the post and forced a miss after the Eagles took the lead in the first half. He also showed enough athleticism to get out and finish in transition. Jordan Geronimo filled a similar role and finished with 10.

IU tightened up on defense after an early Stumble

The length provided by the front court translated to the defensive end. The Hoosiers blocked four shots and made life difficult for the Eagles under the basket. Morehead State found sporadic success from behind the 3-point line, particularly in the first half, and shot 9-for-30 from deep, but any drives ended up in the teeth of the defense with a difficult look at the rim.

IU also benefitted from a lot of unforced errors. The Eagles committed 20 turnovers. They traveled five times. They couldn’t make the difficult passes Indiana’s size forced them into. It helped the Hoosiers pull away on a night not everything was in sync.

The offense stalled at times, free throws were an issue and the defense had to withstand a charge in the first half.

At one point, Morehead State scored on six of eight possessions and led with as few as nine minutes remaining in the first half. Mike Woodson called timeout, and IU righted the ship to lead by double digits by the end of the half and pull away in the second.

IU got production from her guards

The Jackson-Davis-Thompson duo received plenty of attention in the offseason, but the Hoosiers’ backcourt made shots and helped space the floor for them. Freshman Jalen Hood-Schifino showed off his ability from midrange for 7 points, making the start in his first college game. Miller Kopp scored all 6 of his points in rapid succession in the second half, connecting on a pair of second-half 3-pointers that ignited an already fired up Assembly Hall crowd.

Point guard Xavier Johnson had 4 points on 2-for-3 shooting, three assists and a steal.