Hoosiers begin the season with a win over Morehead State

BLOOMINGTON — Entering the season shouldering massive expectations, IU basketball was in a lose-lose situation as it opened against Morehead State. A win was expected. A loss would be a catastrophe. It was ultimately an Imperfect night for the Hoosiers, who looked disjointed at times but succeeded because of the Sheer Gulf of Talent between it and the Eagles in an 88-53 win.

Morehead State had no answer Trayce Jackson-Davis and IU’s size

After deciding to put off the NBA and return for one last year of college, the All-American did just about everything to begin the season. He christened his return to IU with a dunk in the opening minutes and scored in a variety of ways, finishing with 15 points and seven rebounds on 6-of-11 shooting. His length — and Morehead State’s lack of it — allowed him and Race Thompson to block shots, jump passing Lanes and get the ball to each other over the top of the Eagles’ defense. Twice, Thompson Flipped the ball, either from one side of the lane to the other or from the high post down low, to Jackson-Davis for an easy layup.

Indiana's Trayce Jackson-Davis (23) dunks during the Indiana versus Morehead State men's basketball game at Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall on Monday, Nov. 7, 2022.

On his own, Jackson-Davis posted up, drop-stepped, grabbed boards and ran the floor as Morehead State struggled to stay in front of him.

On the second unit, Malik Reneau played well in his Collegiate debut, scoring 15 points while enjoying a similar size advantage at 6-9. His one-on-one defense helped Stem an Morehead State run when he walled up in the post and forced a miss after the Eagles took the lead in the first half. He also showed enough athleticism to get out and finish in transition. Jordan Geronimo filled a similar role and finished with 10.

